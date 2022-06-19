ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NWS confirms microburst hit Man Friday

By Jeff Jenkins
Metro News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday evening that a microburst hit the Logan County community of Man Friday afternoon. Meteorologists said the microburst touched down at 2:18 p.m. with peak winds of 80-90 mph. The damaged area was one-fourth of a...

wvmetronews.com

