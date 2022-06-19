2026 Could be a Goooooooooooooal Year for Houston!

2026 host World Cup matches in the U.S. have been chosen.

Two are from Texas.

ONE IS HOUSTON!!!

From the original "United 2026" bid from the three nations, 60 games are set to be played in the United States, while Mexico and Canada will each get 10 matches.

Once the tournament reaches the quarterfinal stage, all remaining knockout round games will be held in the U.S

World Cup is touted as the largest tournament on the planet with lots and lots and lots of money to be made in host cities.

photo:GettyImages