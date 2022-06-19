ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Releases Ghana Trip Mini-Documentary

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Lamar, on his 35th birthday, releases a mini-documentary about his first trip to Ghana. Titled A Day in Accra, Ghana, the documentary was filmed shortly after the release of his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and...

www.bet.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
Kendrick Lamar
Virgil Abloh
Whitney Alford
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
NME

J. Cole says Drake’s new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is “phenomenal”

J. Cole has shared his opinions on Drake‘s just-released seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, calling the record “phenomenal”. Drake’s surprise seventh album dropped last Friday (June 17), just hours after the Canadian rapper announced it in an Instagram post. Coming as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ saw Drake take a drastic turn in style, and has proved to be a rather divisive release.
Essence

Watch Chlöe’s Steamy New Video, ‘Surprise’

The performer also announced she has finished recording her upcoming debut solo album. Chlöe surprised her fans with a new song and music video. On June 17, the 23-year-old singer and producer released “Surprise,” marking her third solo record after “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me.”
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
Deadline

Spike Lee, John Legend, Al Sharpton Dissect Racism In America As Doc ‘Loudmouth’ Closes Out Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Loudmouth’s first images are of New York City in the 1980s, startling footage of frothing racism from Howard Beach to Bensonhurst back when Rev. Al Sharpton rose to prominence as an organizer, orator and agitator. The film by Josh Alexander follows the rise of sometime controversial founder of the National Action Network and former TV host. Sharpton has been accused of spotlight seeking. In the doc, that’s by design in that Sharpton, from early on, was deliberate about being loud, ubiquitous and on TV whenever and wherever possible as the best strategy to change...
BET

BET Awards 2022: The Funniest Moments from Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Visual Featuring Future and Young Thug

Drake dropped his visual for “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring frequent collaborates rappers Future and Young Thug, last September, and it became an instant hit. In this Dave Meyers-directed visual, the Canadian emcee paid homage to some of pop culture’s biggest moments and figures, including Michael Jackson and Prince. Since its release, the video has been viewed over 83 million times, earned Drake his tenth number one single, and snatched two nominations at the BET Awards 2022 for “Best Collaboration” and “Video of the Year.” Ahead of this year’s ceremony, hosted by the lovely Taraji P. Henson live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, check out these five funniest moments from “Way 2 Sexy.”
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Single Sparks Drake House Music Debate

Beyoncé returned with her new single “Break My Soul” on Tuesday (June 21), serving up the first sample of her seventh studio album Renaissance ahead of its July 29 release. Sampling Big Freedia’s “Explode” and Robin S.’ “Show Me Love,” the Tricky Stewart and The-Dream-produced track is a dancefloor-ready anthem fit to soundtrack a post-pandemic summer.
BET

Listen To Beyoncé New Dance Song ‘Break My Soul’

This is not an alert: Beyoncé just dropped a new song!. Following her announcement last week that she has a new album RENAISSANCE coming next month (July 29, 2022 to be exact), Beyoncé released the first offering from the LP at midnight on Tuesday (June 21). Subtly sharing...
HipHopDX.com

Diddy's Alleged Former Flame Demands 'Finder's Fee' For His 'Gotta Move On' Single

Diddy’s new single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller — which revolves around his breakup from model/singer Cassie Ventura — has been drawing some negative attention. Shortly after its Friday (June 17) release, Cassie’s husband Alex Fine insinuated the Bad Boy Records mogul is gay with a post that read, “HAPPY PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ friends. attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON.”
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BET

BET Awards 2022: Who is Fireboy DML? Get to Know the Nigerian Musician Singing His Way Up the Charts

Fireboy DML’s contribution to the music industry quickly caught the eye of many music fans, including Nigerian rapper Olamide who eventually signed the up-and-coming singer to his YBNL Nation record label. The deal spawned Fireboy’s debut studio album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps and earned the artist a nomination for “Song of the Year” at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival for his breakout hit single “Jealous.” Following the release of his sophomore album Apollo, which rose to No. 14 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, Fireboy only increased his fan base. So much so, his efforts also earned him a nomination for “Best International Act” at the BET Awards 2022. So ahead of the ceremony hosted by actress Taraji P.Henson check out five things you should know about this year’s nominee.
