National security adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for Covid

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. | Susan Walsh/AP Photo

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for Covid, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Dennis Abell
4d ago

who cares who really cares it's just a strong flu virus you're either tough or you're not and what they call a vaccine what a joke

Michael Long
4d ago

Not news !!!! except one of many many examples the vaccine does not work very well except lots and lots of benjamins in selected peoples pocket’s

Icarus Man
4d ago

Hmmmm, was he Vaxxxxxxxed, I think an assignment to the front line in Ukrainia should do the trick

