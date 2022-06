DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man was arrested in Dartmouth on Sunday after he allegedly threw drinks at Dunkin’ employees and pulled a gun inside of the store. Police said that 19-year-old Zachary Nordstrom, of Dayville, was charged with two counts of assault and batter, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO