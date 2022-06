The Van Buren County Warriors fell to the Cardinal Comets 10-7 in conference play. The Comets would win a see-saw game versus the Warriors. The Warriors would capitalize on a Comet error to lead 1-0 after the top of the first. The Comets would have an answer in the bottom of the inning with a Drake Durflinger RBI single to tie the game at 1 after one inning. The teams would play a quiet second inning as neither would score. The third inning would be explosive as the teams would go for a combined 11 runs. The Warriors would strike in the top of the third for four runs highlighted by a 3RBI double from Tyler Stoltz to lead 5-1 after the top of the third. The Comets would tally 7 runs in the bottom of the third. During the inning the Comets sent 11 batters to the plate, collect 5 hits, and 1 walk highlighted by a Landon Becker 2RBI single to lead 8-5 after three innings. Both teams would add two runs as the Comets went on to win 10-7.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO