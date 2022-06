For Alabama native David Robertson, it took 14 seasons and nearly 700 games to get his first chance to bat in Major League Baseball. Robertson, 37, pitched for the Crimson Tide in 2005 and 2006. He was drafted in the latter year by the New York Yankees and is currently a reliever for the Chicago Cubs. He's also had stints with the Yankees (twice), White Sox, Phillies and Rays.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO