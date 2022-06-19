Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma relaunches fundraiser after hiatus

Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma 5K returns after hiatus 00:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Every year, over 6,000 people die from sarcoma - a cancer of the bones and connective tissue.

And after being canceled the past few years due to the pandemic, Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma returned to host its 12th annual 5K at the North Park Boathouse.

This year's celebrity special guest was Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar.

The group is hoping to raise over $185,000 this year to help fund life-saving research.

"Sarcoma is called an orphan disease because the incident is limited; it's very difficult to raise funds through general fundraising," Mark Goodman said. Goodman acts as the board chairman for Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma.

Once they completed the course, participants got to enjoy some barbeque, along with a live DJ performance.

Over 100 people also took part in the race this year virtually.