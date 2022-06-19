ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC records point in 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC recorded a point in a 1-1 draw versus the Columbus Crew Saturday evening.

FC entered the match off a 2-0 win against the New York Red Bulls. Saturday’s match was their second since firing their former head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

The match remained even through a majority of the first half; however, an improbable mistake by FC keeper Kristijan Kahlina gave Columbus a 1-0 lead entering halftime.

The error led to Erik Hurtado punching one home in the 41st minute.

Luckily for FC, an opportunity on goal presented itself in the second half.

The equalizer came in the 49th minute when Erik Hurtado ripped a shot on the nearside post, but the keeper saved that shot.

It was the follow by Andrew Shinyashiki that led to the 1-1 score.

That score remained through the final whistle.

FC will be back in action next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against CF Montréal.

