Red Raiders 2023 Big 12-SEC Challenge Opponent Revealed

The Big 12-SEC challenge opponents were announced on Thursday

One of the most interesting aspects of college basketball comes with the early season tournaments and conference challenges, such as the annual Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The 2022 edition of the Big 12-SEC Challenge saw the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a game in which the Red Raiders cruised to a comfortable 76-50 win.

However, the Big 12 as a whole did not do as well in the challenge, as the SEC took six out of the 10 games over the weekend. The three Big 12 teams who joined the Red Raiders in the win column were the TCU Horned Frogs, Iowa State Cyclones and the Texas Longhorns.

This year's Big 12-SEC challenge lineup was announced on Thursday, with the Red Raiders set to take on a new opponent.

The Red Raiders will hit the road this year to take on the LSU Tigers, who also competed in 2022's challenge, losing in upset fashion to TCU 77-68.

The Red Raiders travel to Baton Rouge on Jan. 28 to take on the Tigers, as both teams look for a marquee out of conference win to boost their resume once March Madness rolls around.

The series of games has been played annually since the 2013-14 season, and the Red Raiders hold a 6-3 record.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Red Raider Review message board community today!

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here