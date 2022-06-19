‘A museum without walls’: Chalk festival returns to Pasadena

Last Friday at Rhodes Park in San Dimas, California state senators, state assembly members and representatives at both the city and county level, along with members of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, Metro, and Metrolink board, gathered for a event to announce the 9.1-mile stretch of the project from Glendora to Pomona had reached 50% construction completion.
Megan Telles reports from Compton to tell us about Connecting Compton, a non-profit organization founded in 2019, whose plan is to create a multi-cultural equestrian center in the city of Compton. The organization’s mission is to create this agricultural center to bring a sense of unity within the city and...
In a 4-1 decision, the Beverly Hills City Council voted against a last-ditch effort to save a home located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive on June 21, paving the way for the beloved house to be demolished. The structure has been the subject of contention for months in Beverly Hills,...
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
National Geographic’s unique Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is coming to LA this November for the 100th anniversary of the tomb discovery, and it’s going to blow you away! It is your ticket to ancient Egypt where you can witness the wonders of The Temple at Karnak, The Great Sphinx, and the Pyramids of Giza, and enter the world of the pharaohs!
Late Friday night, vandals damaged the props and sets of the Redlands Theatre Festival in Prospect Park, the festival’s supporters say. Members had just celebrated their 50th anniversary hours before the destruction. Candice Stewart, creative director of the festival, surveyed the damage. “That was completely smashed in. Doors were...
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
A parade in Inglewood, a classic music and dance festival in the Crenshaw district, a celebration in Culver City and concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be held Sunday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru...
Located in northern Orange County, Yorba Linda is a city of nearly 70,000 people and is known for its small town charm. Although the food scene here doesn’t get the admiration of Orange County foodies, there are plenty of good restaurants that deserve recognition. Here is my pick of...
The Echo Park Time Travel Mart in Los Angeles, CAMcrotty Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I miss living in California so much. It truly is one of the most unique states in the entire country. There's so much history and places that'll make you say quote what? Quote at your doorstep it's almost impossible to see it all. Or at least it was for me. This is the only excuse I have from missing a gem Like the Echo Park Time Travel Mart.
Snuggled between Los Angeles and San Diego Counties, Orange County is a dreamy haven fit for any Southern California itinerary. Here you’ll find an endless summer, a picturesque coastline, quaint beach towns, and much more. There’s plenty to do, whether you’re just passing through or plan to stay a while.
Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rent Board Has Approves Highest Rental Increase In 40 Years. * Recreational Marijuana Tax Considered For November Ballot. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Dr Gregory Baran was full of anticipation on a chilly Thursday in December 2021 as he carefully opened a small package delivered by a FedEx driver to his doctor’s office on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario. Baran bought an 18-carat gold Rolex Pearlmaster watch for nearly $ 27,000 three...
The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
