Pasadena, CA

‘A museum without walls’: Chalk festival returns to Pasadena

By Phil Ige
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of COVID-19, the Pasadena Chalk...

ktla.com

Comments / 1

 

claremont-courier.com

Foothill Gold Line project reaches construction milestone

Last Friday at Rhodes Park in San Dimas, California state senators, state assembly members and representatives at both the city and county level, along with members of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, Metro, and Metrolink board, gathered for a event to announce the 9.1-mile stretch of the project from Glendora to Pomona had reached 50% construction completion.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Connecting Compton’s new equestrian center

Megan Telles reports from Compton to tell us about Connecting Compton, a non-profit organization founded in 2019, whose plan is to create a multi-cultural equestrian center in the city of Compton. The organization’s mission is to create this agricultural center to bring a sense of unity within the city and...
COMPTON, CA
beverlypress.com

Roxbury Drive home to be razed

In a 4-1 decision, the Beverly Hills City Council voted against a last-ditch effort to save a home located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive on June 21, paving the way for the beloved house to be demolished. The structure has been the subject of contention for months in Beverly Hills,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
Evie M.

Don't ever visit this Yorba Linda Cemetery on June 15th

The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
YORBA LINDA, CA
sunnews.org

Seal Beach’s July 3 Band on Sand 2022 event canceled by organizers

Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Homeless woman charges couple at Hollywood Kinkos

LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Chalk#Ktla#Covid#The Ktla 5 News
KTLA.com

‘They appeared to be having a party while doing it’: Redlands Theatre Festival reeling after being struck by vandals

Late Friday night, vandals damaged the props and sets of the Redlands Theatre Festival in Prospect Park, the festival’s supporters say. Members had just celebrated their 50th anniversary hours before the destruction. Candice Stewart, creative director of the festival, surveyed the damage. “That was completely smashed in. Doors were...
REDLANDS, CA
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3rd annual LA Juneteenth Parade underway in Inglewood

A parade in Inglewood, a classic music and dance festival in the Crenshaw district, a celebration in Culver City and concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be held Sunday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru...
INGLEWOOD, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Yorba Linda in 2022

Located in northern Orange County, Yorba Linda is a city of nearly 70,000 people and is known for its small town charm. Although the food scene here doesn’t get the admiration of Orange County foodies, there are plenty of good restaurants that deserve recognition. Here is my pick of...
YORBA LINDA, CA
Evie M.

If you're a time traveler, this wild store in Echo Park is the place for you

The Echo Park Time Travel Mart in Los Angeles, CAMcrotty Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I miss living in California so much. It truly is one of the most unique states in the entire country. There's so much history and places that'll make you say quote what? Quote at your doorstep it's almost impossible to see it all. Or at least it was for me. This is the only excuse I have from missing a gem Like the Echo Park Time Travel Mart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Be My Travel Muse

15 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County, California

Snuggled between Los Angeles and San Diego Counties, Orange County is a dreamy haven fit for any Southern California itinerary. Here you’ll find an endless summer, a picturesque coastline, quaint beach towns, and much more. There’s plenty to do, whether you’re just passing through or plan to stay a while.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
FONTANA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Council OKs Joint Powers Agreement

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.

