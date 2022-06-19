ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Cortez Masto Visits Mesquite to Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada State Convention, Thanks Veterans for Their Service

By mlnbbm
Mesquite Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 17, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) visited Mesquite and joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada State Convention, where she thanked Nevada veterans for their service and outlined her longstanding commitment to supporting the Silver State’s veteran communities. She also highlighted the recent passage of the...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 5

Vicky Stein
4d ago

All shes effectively done so far is support Biden and the socialist agenda. Done nothing to stop invasion at the border, done nothing to stop killing our energy independence, done nothing to address fuel costs or the inflation THEY caused. Now because she wants to save her job she shows up saying look at me! I'm a veteran and a VFW member and we need to NOT support Masto or any of these socialist dems! VOTE LAXALT!

MJ McCloskey
4d ago

So where have you been for the last 2 years????? Oh wait, you’re hustling votes.

nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Supreme Court Justices Recognize Southern Nevada Senior Law Program

LAS VEGAS, NV – Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, which provides no-cost, quality legal services to vulnerable seniors aged 60 years and older in Southern Nevada, has been recognized by the Justices of the Supreme Court of the State of Nevada on its tenth anniversary as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and extend their support for SNSLP in recruiting pro bono commitments and in achieving financial support in lieu of pro bono services.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada Supreme Court sets new precedent on managing groundwater amid drought

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court ruling on Thursday has set new precedent for how the state can manage groundwater in areas with severe drought. In a 4-3 ruling issued Thursday to settle a water dispute in Diamond Valley, a rural Eureka County farm area, the court said groundwater management plans established in areas that are losing groundwater supply quickly can deviate from the longstanding senior water rights doctrine.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Lake level decline worse than anticipated

A megadrought is draining Lake Mead faster than anticipated. Water shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions in water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in testimony recently.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Mesquite Local News

Mesquite Monthly joins Nevada Press Association

“This is a pretty big deal for Mesquite Monthly,” said Kirk Kern, owner Mesquite Monthly. “There are a set of criteria that must be met for approval in terms of news value.”. Kern would know about these requirements. He was a member of the NPA’ s board of...
MESQUITE, NV
Lincoln Report

3 Remarkable Small Towns in Nevada

It's common to think of Nevada as a desert state, and that's true, it's arid and many areas are unpopulated. But tucked away in the mountains and valleys are a number of small towns that offer a glimpse into the state's rich history and diverse culture.
NEVADA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Coloradans to receive more money through the TABOR Refund

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Coloradans can anticipate receiving more money through the Colorado Cashback Plan, according to the Colorado Joint Budget Committee. The committee attributes the increase in cash back to Colorado's rebounding economy. On Monday, May 23, Governor Jared Polis signed the Colorado Cashback Plan into action, announcing that individuals would get a tax rebate The post Coloradans to receive more money through the TABOR Refund appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

The richest person in Nevada is a woman

Have you ever wondered who is the wealthiest person in Nevada? Do you also live in the state of Nevada and are curious to know who is the richest person and how they made their money? Then you are in the right place because you'll find out all of this from this article.
NEVADA STATE
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: Democrats don’t own Nevada Hispanic voters

Nevada is Nevada and Texas is Texas. Always was; always will be. But in 2022 may I suggest a tiny link between the two states: The awakening of Hispanic voters. Consider Mayra Flores, who won a special election in the 34th Congressional District in Texas. In a traditionally Democratic stronghold, did she run on gender identity? Did she hit the stump telling people about the importance of critical race theory and open borders?
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Severe wildfire seasons threaten Northern Nevada's outdoor recreation culture

Northern Nevada is famous for its beautiful outdoors, including Lake Tahoe and an abundance of camping sites and trails to explore. But the outdoor recreation that is a cultural staple for the region may be cut short by another summer tradition: wildfire season. The post Severe wildfire seasons threaten Northern Nevada's outdoor recreation culture appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV
12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ

