Cortez Masto Visits Mesquite to Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada State Convention, Thanks Veterans for Their Service
On June 17, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) visited Mesquite and joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada State Convention, where she thanked Nevada veterans for their service and outlined her longstanding commitment to supporting the Silver State’s veteran communities. She also highlighted the recent passage of the...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 5