Pettis County, MO

Pettis County man to pursue insanity defense for murdering wife in front of their children

By Leslie Taylor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for a Pettis County man accused of murdering his wife file an intent to seek an insanity defense. Michael...

Holts Summit man sentenced to probation for shooting that injured one

A Holts Summit man is sentenced on charges related to a shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Sameul Schroeder pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault Tuesday. He was sentenced to five years probation and 120 days in jail. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces seven years in prison. In exchange for his plea, charges were amended down from first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
New Bloomfield man arrested for assault with key and shotgun

A Callaway County man is arrested for an assault earlier this week in his hometown. Allan Turner, 44, of New Bloomfield, is charged with attempted burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. Turner’s neighbor called police on Monday night to...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
Man accused of fatally shooting father, Columbia high school employee, has hearing set

An Illinois man, accused of fatally shooting his father, who worked at Rock Bridge High School, will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in August. The Columbia Missourian reports that Micah McElmurry has a preliminary hearing set for August 24. McElmurry is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of his father, Mike Woods. Woods was a home school communicator at Rock Bridge and had worked for the district for 27 years.
COLUMBIA, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Smithton, MO
Pettis County, MO
Pettis County, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
OAK GROVE, MO
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports two arrested in one of the largest drug busts in county history

During a follow-up investigation on June 20th, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports that one of the county’s largest drug arrests was made. Caldwell County deputies arrested 37-year-old Seth Petersohn of Grain Valley and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Cloyde of Independence. They were accused of possessing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. They were also accused of possessing marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Three Of Five Most Wanted In Morgan County Now Behind Bars

Three down and two to go for the Morgan County Sheriff’s office. Officials report that 3 of their most wanted criminals have been captured and only 2 remain at large. They include Tasha Scott & Tyler Ball, both of whom are wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Camdenton man charged with incest and statutory rape

A Camden County man is arrested on incest and statutory rape charges. Richard Bennett, 32, of Camdenton, was charged Tuesday. He’s currently being held with no bond. The investigation into Bennett originally began in 2021 when an unnamed source informed law enforcement they suspected he was having a sexual relationship with a minor child family member.
CAMDENTON, MO
Appeals court rejects challenge in Boone County deadly snowplow crash lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri court rejected Tuesday an appeal in a lawsuit involving a Boone County snowplow crash that killed a Moberly man. The lawsuit was brought by Bethany Kelly against Boone County and snowplow driver Brandon Wainman over the death of her father, Mark Swindell. Swindell was killed when he was driving on The post Appeals court rejects challenge in Boone County deadly snowplow crash lawsuit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Pettis County Jail inmate treated for opioid withdrawl

An inmate at the Pettis County Jail is hospitalized for symptoms related to opioid withdrawal. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says corrections officers observed an inmate detoxing from opioids Sunday night. The inmate was taken to the hospital where she initially refused treatment. However, she began having seizures while being transported back to the jail and was returned to the hospital.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Two former Missouri frat brothers charged in hazing incident

The Hill— A grand jury indicted two former fraternity members at the University of Missouri-Columbia in connection with a hazing incident last fall that left a student blind and with permanent brain damage. The grand jury in Boone County, Mo., charged Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz with a felony charge of hazing and a misdemeanor charge of.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Juvenile shot in JCMO neighborhood

Several juveniles are in custody after another juvenile is shot last Friday night in Jefferson City. Police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street and found the victim and the suspects. The victim had to flown to the hospital. There’s no word on a condition.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For June 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers contacted Blake Perez about a license plate which had been recovered on a stolen vehicle. The victim checked his car and found his front license plate to be missing. There is nothing to indicate that Perez was involved in the theft of the vehicle. Due to the plate not being reported stolen at the time the vehicle was recovered, it was left on the vehicle when it was towed to the car lot. Officers contacted the owner of the car lot, who stated that she had thrown the license plate away.
SEDALIA, MO
Clinton Police Arrest Report (6/20)

Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/13/2022 for stealing a motor vehicle, and altering/removing item number to deprive lawful owner. Kevin Michael Kojeski of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/14/2022 for possession of a controlled substance. Randi L Overton of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
CLINTON, MO
Boonville man reported missing for nearly two weeks

The Boonville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Person’s Report, James “Conner” Green, 28, was last seen June 11. Boonville Police say he’s known to frequent the Columbia area. If you...
BOONVILLE, MO
Kentucky man seriously injured in Cole County motorcycle crash

A Kentucky man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Raymond Thomas, 49, of Wingo, Kentucky, was riding his bike at a high rate of speed on Highway 54 near Eugene Sunday evening. The patrol says Thomas ran off the side of the road and was thrown from the bike as it overturned.
COLE COUNTY, MO

