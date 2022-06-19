Flood Advisory issued for Ferry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 05:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 530 PM PDT. Target Area: Pend Oreille The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and Bonner Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 90,000 cfs, This flow corresponds approximately to 2041 feet (river rising 5/15/1997) to 2044 feet (river receding 6/25/1997) at the Cusick gage, based on 1997 records. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM PDT Thursday the flow was 96,400 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM PDT Thursday was 101,700 cfs. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 86,752 cfs late Thursday morning. - Flood flow is 95,000 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 96,200 cfs on 06/14/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO