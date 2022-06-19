ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners Call Up Tommy Milone in Trio of Moves

By Inside the Mariners
Inside The Mariners
Inside The Mariners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hI6N_0gFHbjcb00

The Mariners have made three roster moves ahead of game two of Saturday's doubleheader with the Angels, including calling up veteran left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone.

SEATTLE — Ahead of game two of Saturday's doubleheader with the Angels, the Mariners have selected the contract of veteran left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone.

Milone, 35, appeared in 23 games for Seattle back in 2019 and signed a minor league deal with the team on March 31. He made seven starts down in Triple-A Tacoma, averaging 8.16 strikeouts per nine innings pitched with a 6.8 percent walk rate and an ERA of 1.13.

It's likely Milone, who hasn't pitched since June 14, will see action on Saturday night as the Mariners get set to play their 10th game in nine days. They brought up fellow left-hander Justus Sheffield as their 27th man for the doubleheader as well.

To make room for Milone on the 26-man roster, right-handed reliever Matthew Festa was optioned to Triple-A. Festa tallied 31 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched, but ran a 1.16 WHIP while surrendering 10 earned runs and five homers.

Seattle also had to make a move on its 40-man roster in order to add Milone, designating right-handed reliever Joey Gerber for assignment. Gerber was an eighth-round draft pick in 2018 and made 17 appearances for the Mariners in 2020, but he did not pitch at any level last year and only threw one inning in the Arizona Complex League on June 13.

Go Inside the Mariners

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis' Toughness, Motivation Is Not Up For Debate

Justin Upton Back in Mariners' Lineup Day After Being Hit in Head

Mariners Claim Drew Ellis, Transfer Mitch Haniger to 60-Day IL

Mariners, Jesse Winker Avoid Arbitration With Two-Year Deal

Analysis: 5 Bats Mariners Should Target in 2022 MLB Draft

Analysis: What to Make of Mariners 2B Adam Frazier

With Nine Straight Scoreless Outings, Matt Brash Could Rejoin Mariners Soon

When Will Mariners Activate Justin Upton?

3 Up, 3 Down: Good Vibes All Around as Mariners Survive Absences to Shut Twins Out, 5-0

Mariners Minute: Down Two Bats, M's Hit Pair of Homers to Topple Twins in 5-0 Shutout

WATCH: Eugenio Suárez Gives Mariners Lead With Two-Run Shot vs. Twins

J.P. Crawford Scratched From Mariners' Lineup vs. Twins

Reviewing Robbie Ray's Underwhelming Start to His Mariners Career

Mariners Seeing Resurgence From Cal Raleigh

3 Up, 3 Down: Chris Flexen Keeps Damage to Minimum, Gets Little Run Support in Mariners' 3-2 Loss to Twins

Mariners Minute: Another Offensive Dud in 3-2 Loss to Twins

WATCH: Mariners OF Taylor Trammell Homers vs. Twins

Ranking Mariners' Positional Needs 7 Weeks Out From Trade Deadline

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners , @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz .

Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge remains without a long-term contract and is set for an arbitration hearing on Friday to determine his salary for the 2022 season. The Yankees offered Judge a deal worth $17 million for the season, though he’s seeking somewhere close to the $21 million range, according to reports. Ahead […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Tommy Milone
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Mets need to trade for this pair of Tigers relievers

The Mets have been an absolute force so far this season, holding the best record in the National League and second-best in the whole MLB. This, for the most part, has been done without star pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, as both have picked up injuries early in the season. The offseason acquisitions have really solidified the offense and made the Mets one of the most dangerous lineups in the league.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Wild Ejection On Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez got ejected from Wednesday's game before it began. Prior to the first pitch, Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox representatives convened at home plate to exchange lineup cards. After shaking hands with the umpiring crew, Martínez promptly got tossed. It's unclear...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Angels
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans take Joc Pederson appreciation to next level

In a tie game, Braves fans still gave Joc Pederson a standing ovation in his final at-bat for the San Francisco Giants. For Pederson to receive a standing ovation pregame would be fairly normal for a fan favorite returning to his old stomping grounds. However, for Atlanta baseball fans to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Absurd Oneil Cruz Throw

Oneil Cruz has finally arrived. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the shortstop on Monday, and he's instantly made his mark. During the third inning, Cruz fired a 96.7-mph laser to first base to retire Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. It was the hardest throw by an infielder all season. Not even...
Inside The Mariners

Inside The Mariners

Seattle, WA
13
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMariners brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Seattle Mariners.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/mariners

Comments / 0

Community Policy