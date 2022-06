A driver who was suspected of operating a vehicle while impaired was arrested at Barnes & Noble in The Villages. Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 30, of Eustis, was pulled over in a gray Hyundai SUV at the bookstore parking lot at about 7 p.m. Monday when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a complaint of a reckless driver. The Columbus, Ohio native had “very constricted pupils” and was having “involuntary body tremors in his legs,” according to an arrest report. He claimed he had taken Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen for a toothache.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO