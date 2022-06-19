Here’s What Philadelphia L&I Records Reveal About Building That Collapsed After Fire In Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s License and Inspections Department — L&l — keeps records of properties in the city. We pulled up the records for t he building that collapsed in Fairhill after a fire.

A Philadelphia firefighter was killed and five others were injured.

Here’s what we found:

In May of 2019 — records show seven violations within one case. That includes a fire alarm that wasn’t working correctly, the need for a portable fire extinguisher, and required cleaning of exhaust systems.

L&I also noted the fire alarm system needed to be tested and certified.

An investigation on the same case came up again for June 18, 2021, which is exactly one year since the fire and building collapse.

It’s for the same violations and the status is listed as “failed.”

It’s unclear if anything was done to resolve those violations between June of last year, and city property records also indicate the owner at the time of those violations sold the property to another person in September of 2021.

We’ve reached out to L&I to clarify that question, but haven’t heard back.