ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Here’s What Philadelphia L&I Records Reveal About Building That Collapsed After Fire In Fairhill

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xe4LW_0gFHaphw00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s License and Inspections Department — L&l —  keeps records of properties in the city. We pulled up the records for t he building that collapsed in Fairhill after a fire.

A Philadelphia firefighter was killed and five others were injured.

Here’s what we found:

In May of 2019 — records show seven violations within one case. That includes a fire alarm that wasn’t working correctly, the need for a portable fire extinguisher, and required cleaning of exhaust systems.

L&I also noted the fire alarm system needed to be tested and certified.

An investigation on the same case came up again for June 18, 2021, which is exactly one year since the fire and building collapse.

It’s for the same violations and the status is listed as “failed.”

It’s unclear if anything was done to resolve those violations between June of last year, and city property records also indicate the owner at the time of those violations sold the property to another person in September of 2021.

We’ve reached out to L&I to clarify that question, but haven’t heard back.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fire Department Announces Funeral Services For Lt. Sean Williamson

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements after the tragic loss of Lt. Sean Williamson. Lt. Williamson was killed in a building collapse following a fire in North Philadelphia over the weekend. After placing a fire at a pizza restaurant on the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue under control on Saturday morning, Williamson and five others went back inside the building to make sure there were no hidden fires. An hour later, the building collapsed just before 3:30 a.m. Williamson was killed in the collapse and four other firefighters and an L&I inspector were rescued from the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Major Water Main Break In North Philadelphia Floods At Least 6 Basements, Damages Several Cars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major water main break happened in North Philadelphia on Thursday. It occurred at the intersection of North 4th and West Hewson Streets near Berks Street just before 7 a.m.    The street was flooded earlier, but the water level has come down. The Philadelphia Water Department says at least six homes had flooded out basements, and several cars were damaged. One neighbor tells CBS3 she was outside around 7 a.m. when saw a small amount of water gurgling up from underneath the street. All of a sudden, she says water came gushing out. At that moment, Harry Herman was in his car...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Nearly 25 People Displaced After Apartment Building Fire Spreads To Homes In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly two dozen people were displaced after their apartment building caught fire. The fire happened on the 4400 block of North Broad Street in Hunting Park. The fire prompted officials to divert traffic away from this section of Broad Street for several hours. Residents say while no was injured, they’ve lost everything. Clouds of black smoke and flames seen vividly in the distance stalled traffic and distracted drivers on the busy North Broad Street while leaving dozens of residents without shelter. “This is just very shocking. It’s a little nerve shocking because like I said I was in there a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Tesla Wanted In Germantown Hit-And-Run That Left 21-Year-Old Dead Located: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been a big break in the case of a deadly hit-and-run in Germantown. Police found the car that struck and killed a 21-year-old Monday night. But the question remains, where is the driver? Police tracked down the Tesla but are still looking for the driver. Meanwhile, the victim’s employer wrote an emotional message on social media. Candles and balloons surround a picture of Dia Lee. Police say the 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night. People who live in the area added flowers to a growing makeshift memorial in honor of Dia. Investigators say Lee was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L I
CBS Philly

Officers Find Loose Goat Roaming Streets Of Medford Township

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Are you missing a goat? The Medford Police Department is searching for the owner of a goat found roaming Chairville Road on Wednesday. The police department posted a video on Facebook hoping to locate the goat’s owner. “He was about to get on the street,” Medford Police Officer O’Hanlan, who wrangled the goat, said. “I literally turned around, I saw it in the parking lot, and then he turned around. It jumped.” “Spread the word so we can return this goat to its rightful owner,” Medford Township Police Department posted on Facebook.
MEDFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Release Image Of Tesla Wanted In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night. Philadelphia police need help to identify the driver behind the wheel of this car. It’s a grey Tesla and its front windshield is caved in. The vehicle also has heavy damage to the front passenger’s side. Police say a 21-year-old was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a driver in the Tesla struck and killed them Monday evening. “Clearly, speed was a factor and she was hit very hard,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the impact of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Chinatown Fire Sends Thick Smoke Over Philly

Lee la historia en español aquí. A fire tore through at least one building in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood early Tuesday sending thick smoke over Center City for hours. The blaze began just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in a building with an orange awning that houses apartments and businesses...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

‘Old Food' Causes Courthouse Clear-Out in Philadelphia

An "unknown white powder" that caused the evacuation of a federal courthouse in Philadelphia ended up being nothing more than some "old food," according to police. Police got a call about the "substance" at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, which triggered the short-lived evacuation at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse at 601 Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly DA Approves Charges Against Malcolm White In 2 Unprovoked Attacks On Women In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has approved charges in two cases where a total of four women were assaulted in South Philadelphia. Malcolm White, of Brooklyn, New York, will be charged with aggravated assault, simple assault reckless endangerment, and other related offenses for each of the victims. Chilling surveillance video shows the first assault, which took place on June 15 at 11:15 p.m. Three women were walking on the 1200 block of Morris Street when they were assaulted in an unprovoked attack. Police say one of the women was left with a broken nose and all three were badly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Bucks County Man Traveling To Uvalde To Review Police Response To School Shooting

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man is traveling to Uvalde, Texas. He is reviewing the response effort following last month’s mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. “When the call did come in from the Department of Justice I had no second thoughts,” Mark Lomax said. Lomax is a 27-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police and tactical operations expert serving oversees for the U.N. in Liberia and Western Africa. The Warrington native was recently tapped to be part of a nine-member team traveling to Uvalde to review the response effort following last month’s mass shooting. “The purpose...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Shooting Man In Kensington

WARNING: Some may find the video above disturbing.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a woman they say shot a man earlier this month. Warning, the video above might be disturbing. According to police, the video shows her shooting a man on June 6 around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue. SEPTA Police heard the shot and found the victim with a gunshot wound.  Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of a woman they say shot a man earlier this month in Kensington. Warning, the video might be disturbing https://t.co/NiDTLuB0Wd @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9Wdb3hGgF7 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 22, 2022 Police said the suspect was seen on video inside a bar before the shooting.  If you have information, you’re asked to call the police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Killing Of Filipino Government Attorney In Philadelphia Was Case Of Mistaken Identity, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say the shooting death of a Filipino government lawyer was a case of mistaken identity. John Albert Laylo was riding in an Uber with his mother early Saturday when he was shot and killed. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police tell me they now believe the gunman who shot into a Nissan killing John Albert Laylo mistook his car for another Nissan video shows was in close proximity to 38th & Spruce. Police: The case is a targeted shooting, but of mistaken identity. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sLgtO6biua — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 20, 2022 Investigators now say the shooter mistook the Uber Laylo...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Potential Road Rage Shooting On Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Schuylkill Expressway has reopened after being shut down Wednesday night as police investigate a potential road rage shooting. I-76 eastbound was closed between City Line Avenue and Montgomery Drive. Police responded to a report of shots fired on I-76 eastbound around 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported but a vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was a black Chevy Impala.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Saint Joseph’s University Student Shot During Attempted Carjacking Near Campus: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Saint Joseph’s University student is recovering after Philadelphia police say he was shot during an attempted carjacking near campus. There is still crime scene tape left behind at the scene in Wynnefield. Neighbors were startled to hear the gunfire. “I heard these two shots, somebody yelling and screaming,” Theodore Andrews said. Andrews called 911 before he rushed outside his Wynnefield home. That’s where he found a 21-year-old man bleeding after an attempted carjacking and shooting. “He said he’s seen two men in masks,” Andrews said.  “They took his keys and put up a fight but they shot him in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Community Holds Vigil For Filipino Government Attorney John Albert Laylo Shot, Killed In University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police believe the fatal shooting of Filipino attorney John Albert Laylo was a case of mistaken identity. Community members on Monday night gathered near Penn Presbyterian Hospital to hold a vigil for Laylo, the government attorney who was shot and killed in University City while visiting from the Philippines. The Philippines consulate general is expected to meet with local authorities sometime soon. In the meantime, the Filipino community says they are grieving with John Albert Laylo’s family. “I’m lost of words,” Leah Bustamante Taylor wrote in a Facebook post. “Before he left, he made sure we had fun.” Surrounded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy