“Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm,” tweeted Arch Manning on Thursday (June 23). The 18-year-old grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning has followed in the family business of football. Like his relatives, he is a quarterback, and like Archie, Eli, and Peyton, Arch is a really good quarterback. He was the No. 1-ranked college football recruit in the 2023 class, according to ESPN, and was sought after by such football programs as Clemson, LSU, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO