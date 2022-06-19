ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Evening Forecast June 18th

By Shawn Quien
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother beautiful day with the usual weather story of morning coastal fog and breezy northerly winds. Temperatures once again stayed very mild and below normal, especially for our normally warm inland areas. The northerly winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue yet another...

keyt.com

