Racers from ages 3 to 89 participate in 26th annual Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival

How incredible is it that we live in an area that is quickly becoming populated with fun food, beverage, and venue options in a variety of neighborhoods throughout Central Oregon? Take for example, the 7th street corridor in Redmond. That area, a block off the main street through downtown, just keeps expanding its culinary repertoire. This article highlights a few of the newest additions to the neighborhood.
Since 1982, five friends have been taking the same photo every five years. One of them, John Wardlaw, lives in Bend. The group has received national attention for their tradition, from being live on the Today Show to featured on CNN; but to celebrate the 40th anniversary of that first photo taken, they invited Central Oregon Daily’s Meghan Glova to be a part of it.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent's Place has been under construction for more than a year, and the 10-unit village to temporarily house the homeless is about to begin operation. There will be an open house for the public to see the village and learn about the program on Friday...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn announced Thursday that the Redmond Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Inn’s new Redmond shelter, located at 517 NW Birch Avenue. The ceremony will celebrate the completion of the Inn’s 18-month renovation of the...
Entry to swim in Redmond won’t be so simple though, as anyone under the age of 16 will need parental permission. The Cascades Swim Center in Redmond is implementing a program called Safe Swim Kids Redmond. It’s a new way to keep track of guests after an uptick in...
A few years back, people were fascinated by the wanderings of OR-7, a radio-tagged gray wolf that traveled from Northeast Oregon into California and back again. It was believed OR-7 was looking for a mate. Now there are confirmed reports of wolves lingering in the Metolius River basin near Camp...
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new series of free, public events about the Crooked River watershed is coming to Prineville, starting this July. Your Watershed: Community Conversations is a participatory forum where local experts and neighbors will explore the environmental and ecological conditions, trends, and solutions around the Crooked River watershed and its inhabitants. The six-part series will cover water, recreation, fire, flora and fauna, community resources and land management.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kathryn Phillips, Medical Services. Madras: Kate Goodling, Family Birthing Center. Prineville: Julie Rariden, Emergency Department.
A New York man called Deschutes County 911 after falling and injuring himself on the north side of the South Sister. The hiker had reportedly triggered a small avalanche, which caused him to tumble down the mountain on Saturday, June 18, at around 6:54 p.m. The man was requesting the...
A 39-year-old Bend-area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Road east of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.
The Redmond butcher shop We're the Würst posted a message to its Facebook page on Friday, making claims about the reasoning and legitimacy of the holiday Juneteenth that triggered an online backlash, a canceled partnership with a brewpub and prompted a Bend grocery store to pull its products from their shelves.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In May, Bend became the first Oregon city to offer Bird's rentable e-bikes. Now, about a month later, the city and Bird plan to add 'geo-fencing,' or a way of incentivizing/penalizing where the bikes are left behind in the pilot program. Some Bend residents and businesses...
In May, Bend became the first Oregon city to offer Bird's rentable e-bikes.
1947: Rumors about gas shortage squelched by survey conducted by Oregon State Motor Association 110 years ago June 20, 1912 Five Russian railroad laborers from Pelton, a small railroad station a few miles north of Madras, decided to break the monotony of pick and shovel work by taking the handcar to Madras for a jamboree. About 11 o'clock, when the party was well tanked up, they decided to go home. In some way, two of the men fell off the car. One was run over and killed and the other got off with a few bruises. Coroner Hyde and Dr....
BEND, OR -- Bend City Council continues to hear concerns about a planned homeless shelter at the Desert Streams Church, near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Police Chief Jim Porter is President of the Board for Central Oregon Villages – the nonprofit proposing the shelter. He says he understands...
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While investigating the whereabouts of a stolen trailer and contents, Redmond police officers shot two dogs, one fatally, Tuesday night at a large houseless encampment off Northeast 17th Street and Greenwood Avenue. “I got an urgent phone call from an unhoused community member, pretty distraught, saying...
One of Central Oregon’s last independent pharmacies is closings its doors at the end of the month. Hometown Drugs in Madras, owned by Jeanne and Mike Mendazona for the past 25 years, is feeling the effects of increasing fees from Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). “The Pharmacy Benefits Managers are...
BEND, OR -- This Fourth of July is the second since the city of Bend imposed a permanent ban on fireworks. However, Redmond’s City Council has decided against such a ban. Redmond Mayor George Endicott says the city is still asking people to be safe – especially in high-risk areas. "The [Dry] Canyon is a difficult area if we were to get a fire, plus it’s a natural habitat. So, please do not do fireworks in the Canyon, city parks." Endicott tells KBND News, "If you want to do them, go do them in front of your house, out in the street and use a bucket of water and all those rules the fire department tells you." And, he says, "We’re going to do a big advertising campaign to discourage use, but we’re not preventing use."
A sausage maker in Redmond, Oregon is facing criticism after using social media to criticize the Juneteenth holiday. A post to the We’re The Würst Facebook page on June 14 said that the Juneteenth is not “some arbitrary moment that Texas slaves understood freedom.”. Instead, the post...
