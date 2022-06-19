ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies vs. Nationals odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Sunday, June 19 best bets from proven model

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationals Park showcases an interesting NL East matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals for a series finale, and Washington is in search of a victory to avoid a sweep. The Phillies won Saturday's matchup by a 2-1 margin. Philadelphia has 15 wins in its last 17...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Slugs three-run homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. Diaz is hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday

Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Launches 19th homer

Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres. His seventh-inning shot off Nick Martinez was too little, too late for Arizona. Walker remains streaky, but with multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games he appears to be heating up. On the season, the 31-year-old sports a .208/.304/.490 slash line with 19 homers and 37 RBI through 69 contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Out again with knee issue

Buxton (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians. Nick Gordon will pick up a second straight start in center field while Buxton remains bothered by a sore right knee, which flared up following Tuesday's 6-5 loss. Per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, manager Rocco Baldelli said after Wednesday's 11-10 loss that Buxton wasn't moving around very well, but the skipper didn't suggest that the 28-year-old was a candidate for the 10-day injured list. Even so, fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on Buxton's status heading into the weekend, given his injury history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#National League#Nl#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Washington Nationals#Caesars#Sportsline#Nationals 165 Phillies
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Wednesday

Odor will sit Wednesday versus the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Odor will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 over the last four games. Richie Martin will draw the start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Resting Thursday

Votto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. Votto will take a seat for the day game after a night game as Reds manager David Bell rolls out an all-right-handed lineup to counter Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Brandon Drury will fill in at first base for Votto, who went 2-for-8 with a double between the first two contests of the series.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Resting Thursday

Bader will sit Thursday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Bader will get a day off after starting nine straight games, going 9-for-34 with three extra-base hits, two RBI, four runs and a stolen base in those contests. Dylan Carlson will slide over to center field while Lars Nootbaar enters the lineup in right field and will bat eighth in Thursday's series finale.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Summoned from minors

The Giants recalled Walton from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. Walton will assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been filling a near-everyday role in the corner outfield for the Giants, but Walton is more likely to serve as a utility man while he's up with the big club than as a replacement for Gonzalez in the lineup. San Francisco could get another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in LaMonte Wade (knee) back from the IL as soon as this weekend, in which case Walton would be a candidate to head back to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Swats pair of homers

Correa went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Guardians. Correa went yard in the first and third innings, but he couldn't get another hit after that. He's gone 11-for-39 (.282) in his last nine games, adding four RBI and five runs scored in that span. The star shortstop hasn't flexed as much power in his first year with the Twins -- he has seven homers and a .466 slugging percentage while adding 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and 12 doubles across 47 contests overall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy