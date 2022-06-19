ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latter-day Saint missionary dies after bicycle accident in Mexico

By Spencer Burt
 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Friday after crashing on his bicycle in Mexico City.

The church issued a statement Saturday that Elder Francisco Rene Lamadrid died from his injuries, despite wearing a helmet. He reportedly crashed after he was unable to negotiate a turn at the bottom of a steep hill during slippery conditions. The 22-year-old was serving in the Mexico City East Mission since March 2021.

Lamadrid was from Itzimna, Mexico, which is near Mérida in the state of Yucatán.

"We send our love and condolences to Elder Lamadrid’s family and friends as well as the missionaries he has served alongside for the past 15 months," church spokesman Sam Penrod wrote. "We pray they will each be sustained with the love of the Savior at this difficult time."

