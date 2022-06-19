ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Coach hosts Almost Heaven 7’s to bring rugby back to WV high schools

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfWq7_0gFHa4kO00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Almost Heaven 7’s Rugby Tournament was held at the Bridge Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18.

There were a total of four men’s teams and five high school girls teams in attendance at the tournament.

Raymond “Ray” Bezjak, the organizer of the tournament, wanted to have this event in the Bridgeport area to show people what rugby is, in hopes that other teams may be formed, or other kids would want to join a team. He has said that the War Hounds long-term vision is to grow multiple teams within’ different divisions of high school boys and girls, men’s, women’s, and college students.

The only West Virginia high school girls rugby team were the hosts of this local tournament. The West Virginia War Hounds are a newly established team that started in the Spring of 2022. Since there are no tournaments or games for high school girl’s rugby in the state, this team has played their first seven games in the Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland areas.

Juneteenth Jubilee keeps tradition by celebrating freedom

“Almost Heaven 7’s Rugby Tournament” was previously ran by a local men’s team until late 2014 . It has now been taken on by the new girls team, the WV War Hounds, to bring rugby back to the schools of West Virginia.

Kylie Richards, War Hound’s team captain, began talking about her experience on being new to the game.

“It’s very scary, ’cause we came into it not knowing anything,” Richards said. “But, it’s fun because we get to create something new.”

When she was asked what she would say to somebody interested in joining a team, she said, “it’s a great game, I love it. Um, it’s super fun but it’s also very scary. But, I’m sure if somebody tried, they’d fall in love with it too.”

Richards said she is excited to get more opportunities when the team begins to expand.

The West Virginia War Hounds will be traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on the weekend of June 25 to play in the “Steel City 7’s Rugby Tournament.”

If interested in joining the team, you can contact John Snider at the Doddridge County Park by:
Phone: (304) 873-1663
Email: John.Snider@doddridgecountyparks.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mason Kidwell shoots 67 to pace the field at the 89th West Virginia Open

ROANOKE, W.Va. — Shepherd University and Washington High School graduate Mason Kidwell birdied seven holes in his opening round to shoot 67 (5-under) and pace the field in the 89th West Virginia Open at Stonewall Resort. Kidwell played the back nine first and recovered well after a double bogey...
ROANOKE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub says West Virginia is among worst states for road trips

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A study and ranking by WalletHub has placed West Virginia among the 10 worst states for summer road trips. According to the ranking, West Virginia has among the fewest road trip activities in the country and is mid-level in other categories. In the three main categories, West Virginia was ranked 45th for […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Pennsylvania#Highschoolsports#Sports#Wv
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in West Virginia

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Jason Frye gives an overview of new restaurants in West Virginia. They call themselves “curators of Appalachia’s finest goods” and mean it with their extensive assortment of mountain-made, artisanal...
RESTAURANTS
WBOY 12 News

VonHandorf chasing pro hoop dreams

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Cole VonHandorf has been a leader at Fairmont State throughout his college career and is now hoping to continue playing at the next level. Little did he know, a chance meeting with former Fairmont State standout Darryl Hepburn would provide him with the platform to show what he can do. “I never […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Grafton looking to reload after state run

GRAFTON, W.Va – The Grafton Bearcats boys basketball team completed a spectacular run to the state tournament a year ago, taking down Elkins for a regional championship before falling to Wheeling Central Catholic on the big stage in Charleston. Gone is 1,000 point scorer Ryan Maier, number-two scorer Justin Spiker and do-it-all man Kaden Delaney. […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

36 West Virginia COVID deaths reconciled Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 602 new COVID cases and 36 additional deaths on June 23. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 612 new COVID cases and no additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 528,651 (+602) total cases and 7,054 (+36) total deaths. According to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Flying Eagle Shootout returns in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The 14th annual Flying Eagle Shootout took place at Robert C. Byrd High School and Washington Irving Middle School today with local teams from multiple classifications competing in the midst of the three week summer practice period. Byrd head coach Basil Lucas says that this kind of event is important for teams […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WorkForce West Virginia warns of text scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WorkForce West Virginia Thursday warned residents that scammers claiming to be associated with its Job Jumpstart Program are sending fraudulent texts with links to a dangerous website. The agency said the messages read: WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment. Fraudlent text […]
CHARLESTON, WV
mountainstatesman.com

This Week in West Virginia History: June 22-28

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. June 22, 1926: Earl Olgebay died in Cleveland. He was one of West Virginia’s most successful industrialists and a generous benefactor. June 23, 1944:...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

WV Black Bears debut Mothman jerseys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For more than 50 years, Mothman has been sighted many times throughout the state. Now, the folk legend arrived at the Monongalia County Ballpark. The West Virginia Black Bears baseball team wore new jerseys with a Mothman design Monday for West Virginia Day. Called ‘Mothman at the Mon,’ the specialty jerseys […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Linger’s calendar marked for June 11th for more than one reason

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - June 11th is an important date for Buckhannon’s Dakota “Lone Wolf” Linger, and now for more reasons than one. After a win just ten days ago, Linger is now 13-5-3 in his professional boxing career. Being from North Central West Virginia, his boxing roots lie in an area staple - the Toughman Contest - an annual event he won twice.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases decline over holiday weekend in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia declined over the long holiday weekend while the cumulative positive test rate inched up. The state’s active case total dipped to 1,905, down from 2,004 on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s cumulative percent positive moved to 8.15% while the daily positive test rate Tuesday came in at 12.11%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy