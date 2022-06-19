ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Death investigation in Columbia County

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two people are dead as a result of a murder-suicide in...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Two arrests made in shooting homicide in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News in the newsroom Wednesday night as two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lackawanna County over the weekend. The early Saturday morning shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township and Wednesday night, police have […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coroner, police investigate death at Danville State Hospital

Danville, Pa. -- The Montour County Coroner's Office and State Police at Milton are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on Saturday at Danville State Hospital. Tajuan Crum, 26, was found dead in his room at 10:35 a.m. June 18, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. Crum, of the Shamokin area, was last seen alive between 8 and 9 p.m. June 17. An autopsy was performed on June 20 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Results are pending further testing and investigation, according to Lynn.
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

DUI memorial makes stop in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Etched into the walls of the Pennsylvania Mobile DUI Memorial are the names of hundreds of Pennsylvanians killed by drunk or impaired drivers. "These are the lives that are forever changed by drivers in a split-second decision made under the influence of a mind-altering substance," said Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Columbia County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Columbia County, PA
City
Columbia, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Three charged after deadly stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three teenagers now face charges after a deadly stabbing in Scranton. 16-year-olds Amir and Nahsyeis Williams and 17-year-old Sheldon Datilus all of Scranton are all being charged as adults. They are accused of assault and endangerment. Police say 18-year-old Tyler McKenna is dead after being attacked...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Justice for Gabe: Family speaks out on sentencing day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after police say he killed a 7-year-old boy in a hit and run. 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly was killed by a hit-and-run driver in March of 2021 while riding his bike. Police charged Robert Ball in February for the crime. He […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman, minor cited for getting into physical fight with another driver

Watsontown, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old minor were cited for getting into a physical confrontation with another driver in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Summer Deitrich, 19, of Montgomery, blocked the accuser’s lane of travel on River Road with her vehicle and then got out to engage in a physical fight with her. Deitrich’s passenger, a 16-year-old minor, also got out of the vehicle and participated the fight, police said. Deitrich was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. The minor also was cited through juvenile court.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime
NorthcentralPA.com

Snyder County motorcyclist taken to hospital by helicopter following crash

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Monday night after he crashed into a pole in Snyder County. State police at Milton say shortly after 11:45 p.m. June 20, Adam D. Hummel, 39, of Middleburg, lost control of his motorcycle on University Avenue in Penn Township as he attempted to round a curve at a high rate of speed. Hummel was thrown off the motorcycle when it hit a utility pole. Hummel sustained serious injuries, according to police.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County contractor in court

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A home builder accused of taking payments and leaving clients with nothing appeared for his preliminary arraignment on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, of Nescopeck, faces charges of home improvement fraud, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, and theft by deception. At his preliminary arraignment near Harrisburg, he...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Attempt to drive car off tow truck leads to drug arrest

ASHLAND BROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman with drug possession after they say she attempted to drive her car off a tow truck while it was being repossessed. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 troopers responded to the 1200 block of Brock Street in Ashland, Schuylkill County around 12:00 […]
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Theft of Dump Trailer near Frackville

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a dump trailer near Frackville. The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating the theft of a dump trailer that reportedly occurred between December 22nd, 2021 and January 12th, 2022. The theft occurred in the Big Lots parking lots on Schuylkill...
FRACKVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia county home builder under scrutiny from his customers surrendered to police on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, the owner of the now-closed Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg, faces felony charges in connection with one of his customers. Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been looking into customer complaints for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Inmate charged with possessing a weapon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 41-year-old inmate in federal prison was indicted for possessing a weapon on June 9. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleged that around June 9, Hubert Carter possessed a 5.5-inch metal implement with a cloth handle that could be used as a weapon. The maximum penalty for […]
SCRANTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Union City Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Union City man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 less than a mile west of Elgin Rd. in Union Township around 1:15 p.m. Henry Gruber, 76, was heading east on a Honda Shadow motorcycle when he failed...
UNION CITY, PA
local21news.com

Wanted woman crashes into garage during police chase

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On June 20, just after 8 a.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called for a report that two people were seen "nodding off" while inside a parked vehicle near Mill Stone Rd. in Clay Township. According to police, when they attempted to make...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man accused of assaulting victim with chair, broom

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting someone with a chair and broom. Lebanon Police say Angel Rodriguez-Serrano was charged with simple assault (domestic violence related) after an incident on the evening of June 18. Police say Rodriguez-Serrano allegedly assaulted the victim with a plastic chair and broom handle, causing injury to her arm, wrists, and forehead.
LEBANON, PA
WBRE

Man indicted on firearms offense

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a 36-year-old man was indicted on a firearms charge in Luzerne County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Antonio Menzel Clark, of Ashley, possessed a handgun when he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Dauphin County intersection closed for accident investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police were dispatched and continue to investigate an accident at the intersection of Highland and Harrisburg Streets. At least one person was injured in the accident involving a Susquehanna Township Fire-Rescue Engine and an SUV. The intersection has been closed and will remain closed until early afternoon as […]
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy