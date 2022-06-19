ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M's Sam Bennett tied for 49th after three rounds at US Open

Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Texas A&M senior Matt Bennett shot a third-round 4-over 74 on Saturday at the U.S. Open, finishing the day tied for 49th at The Country Club. Bennett had...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan United Intermediate baseball team among District 33 winners

Bryan United beat College Station 9-4 and 12-0 to sweep the best-of-3 championship series to win the Little League District 33 Intermediate Baseball title. Bryan United advanced to the Texas East Section 1 tournament in Sealy and will face Greater Sealy at 7 p.m. Sunday. In other District 33 tournaments,...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's College World Series run comes to end with 5-1 loss to Oklahoma in semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. — When Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch decided to transfer to the Aggies to play one last year of college baseball, its was closure he sought. “I’m so glad that [head coach Jim Schlossnagle] gave me a chance here,” Palisch said. “Honestly, I came here for a little bit of closure. Wasn’t really sure what I was going to be getting into, but I fell in love with the team, with the school, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Title IX at 50: Looking back at its local impact for women in sports

Janice Williamson didn’t play organized sports at Bryan High School, but thanks to Title IX she became a two-sport athlete at Texas A&M. That paved the way for her career in coaching and education, and she now serves as the Bryan school district’s athletics director. “It was everything...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College World Series trip lays foundation for Texas A&M program building to come

OMAHA, Neb. — It’s one thing to experience the College World Series between the chalk lines of Charles Schwab Field. But the real perspective came to Texas A&M sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner as he walked the ballpark concourses during the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game Saturday, taking in the sights and sounds as a fan.
OMAHA, NE
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station searching for starting QB; A&M Consolidated to make 20th appearance at state 7-on-7

The College Station football team is still sorting out who its starting quarterback will be this fall as the Cougars seek to replace three-year starter Jett Huff. More answers could be provided at this weekend’s state 7-on-7 tournament as the Cougars make their eighth-straight appearance in the 64-team Division I bracket, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. College Station is in Pool N with Amarillo, Coppell and Houston Lamar. The Cougars, who won the 2018 state 7-on-7 tournament, will play at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Friday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Four businesses coming to Century Square

Four businesses — Apricot Lane, Brazos Running Co., CAVA and Montelongo’s Ring Guards — are coming to Century Square in College Station. Apricot Lane, a boutique, will hold its grand opening Thursday through Sunday; Montelongo’s Ring Guards is a specialty store scheduled to open early this fall next to Hopdoddy Burger Bar; CAVA, a Mediterranean-style restaurant, will occupy the space that formerly belonged to Zoe’s Kitchen and is expected to open in October; Brazos Running Co. will open near Harvest Coffee Bar this fall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,467 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 18 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 105. 76 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan school board approves $4.17 million in raises as the district faces teacher needs

The Bryan school board unanimously approved $4 million of proposed salary increases for district personnel at Monday’s monthly meeting. “We need to make sure that we are compensating our teachers as best we can. I mean we can’t do much in the classroom without teachers,” said Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the district, during a presentation Monday.
BRYAN, TX

