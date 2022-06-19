ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Walleye's Hensick, Hawkins score in 3ICE debut

By The Blade
LAS VEGAS — T.J. Hensick and Brandon Hawkins, two key players from the Toledo Walleye’s ECHL playoff run, scored in their debut game in the 3ICE League on Saturday at Orleans Arena.

Hensick scored twice in the first half of Team LeClair’s game against Team Carbonneau, while Hawkins also scored in the first half of Team LeClair’s 4-3 victory.

Later Saturday, Team LeClair fell 7-4 to Team Mullen in the semifinals. Hawkins scored in the first half.

The 3ICE League is a series of nine one-day tournaments, televised by CBS Sports Network, with weekly results counting toward an overall champion. The league will play in a different city each week, with stops in Denver; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Hershey, Pa.; London, Ont.; Pittsburgh; Quebec City; and Nashville before returning to Las Vegas at season’s end on Aug. 20.

Teams play with three skaters and a goaltender, taking the ice for two eight-minute halves. All penalties result in penalty shots, with ties resolved by one-round shootouts. Pucks coming off above-ice netting back onto the ice remain in play, and the goaltender is allowed to play the puck anywhere on the ice.

Players can earn up to $160,000 in prize money out of a $2.2 million prize pool.

