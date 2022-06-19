ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago crime: Man charged in knife attack on CTA Red Line train in Englewood

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

A man has been charged in a knife attack on a CTA Red Line train on the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

David Spearman, 26, allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old on a train in Englewood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The 21-year-old victim was on a train in the 200 block of West 63rd Street at about 11:16 p.m. when police said Spearman approached him. Police said Spearman then pulled out a knife and started attacking the victim.

The victim was cut twice on his arm and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Spearman was arrested a short time later and a knife was recovered, police said. He has been charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
