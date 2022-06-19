Bakich addresses topic of trying to retain current Clemson players

The Clemson baseball program has seen several players transfer out since the dismissal of former head coach Monte Lee last month, including a couple of transfers to the Tigers’ in-state rival.

Catcher Jonathan French and outfielder Dylan Brewer are both headed to South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks , while outfielders Camden Troyer and Spencer Rich each entered the NCAA transfer portal as well.

Meeting with the media during his introductory press conference Thursday, new Clemson head coach Erik Bakich commented on the topic of retaining current Tiger players when asked what his pitch to the players was while meeting with them, as far as why they should stick with him as he takes over the reigns of the program.

“I think that’s natural. In today’s world of college athletics, there’s transitions and there’s attrition,” Bakich said. “It is what it is. But we had a Zoom call (Thursday) with all the players. I just expressed my excitement for getting to be their coach and looking forward to building relationships with all of them.”

Despite the transfers Clemson has suffered, Bakich believes the Tigers still have a highly talented team and expects to have a chance to possibly enhance the roster this summer.

“We’ve got good players on this team,” he said. “From everyone I’ve talked to, that’s very clear. We’ve got some very good talent on this roster. Our opportunity this summer will maybe be to add a couple more players to it and go into the fall with a championship team.”

