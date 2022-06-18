ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

'Great way for people to know their history': Utica celebrates Juneteenth

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hunZO_0gFHYGFb00

The weather was unusually cold for a mid-June day, hovering in the 50s with overcast skies and the occasional gust of wind. But that didn't stop residents at Utica's Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Chancellor Park.

"We're going through with our day, rain or shine," said Dietra Harvey, one of the event organizers.

Musicians performed live from the park's gazebo, while vendors offered food, artwork, clothing and a variety of other products.

Coming events:Here are 7 ways to celebrate Juneteenth this month

Juneteenth concert:Levitt AMP music series starts June 20

Saturday's event was a day ahead of the Juneteenth holiday — the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the news slavery was outlawed finally reached Galveston, Texas.

Utica's longstanding annual celebration goes back to when African American Heritage Day was celebrated in August in the park, event organizer Robbie Dancy said. She eventually combined it with the Juneteenth holiday, she said.

"This is a great way for people to know their history, some of our history," she said.

This year's celebration is one of several Juneteenth events occurring over the long weekend, including walking tours, a "Run Against Racism," an event on Black hairstyles at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute and Levitt Amp's first concert of the year.

Harvey said the Juneteenth celebration has attendees every year who are still learning about the holiday and its ties to emancipation for Black Americans, though awareness has increased after it was made a federal holiday last year.

"It's always going to be new, it's always going to be a refresher," she said. "But it's always relevant."

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WIBX 950

Gov. Hochul: $67 Mil Pumped into This Broken Down Utica Apt. Building

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the start of a $67 million rehabilitation project at Utica's historic Olbiston Apartment building. "The restoration of Olbiston Apartments is an example of the difference we can make in the lives of New Yorkers when we work together to replace dilapidated structures with safe and affordable homes," Governor Hochul said. "Renovations to the Olbiston Apartments will rescue a historic gem and retain a critical supply of affordable housing, while also helping us achieve our goals for green, sustainable buildings and more vibrant downtowns."
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Rome Canal Fest Photo Contest News Release

The Rome Rotary Club announced the return of the annual photography contest, to be held in the Boathouse at Bellamy Harbor Park during Canalfest’22. The show will open at 5 pm on Friday, August 5 and will run throughout the Canalfest. Entry fees are $7.00 per photograph. All photographs must be dropped off at Bellamy Park boathouse between Noon (12pm) and 5:30pm on Thursday, August 4. Entry Forms will be available to fill out at the boathouse at the time of submission. Judging will be Friday afternoon by Jason Tockey, Executive Director of the Rome Art and Community Center. Photography Awards will be announced and presented on stage on Saturday, August 6 at 7:00pm.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Fireworks to watch in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Looking to watch some fireworks in your area? You’ve come to the right place! Here is a list of some upcoming fireworks you and your friends and family can watch in the area. Nite Life Band and Fireworks – Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. –...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Utica, NY
Society
City
Utica, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Gov. Hochul Announces Start of $76 Million Rehabilitation of Affordable Housing Development in Utica

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the $67 million rehabilitation and modernization of Olbiston Apartments in the City of Utica is now underway. The historic development will undergo extensive renovations after the City of Utica shut it down last year due to severe safety concerns at the 124-year-old building. The redesigned building will contain 153 safe, energy-efficient affordable apartments.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Super Summer Giveaway

The Rescue Mission of Utica, is having a “Super Summer Give-Away” during the month of July. The Rescue Mission of Utica, is having a “Super Summer Give-Away” during the month of July.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Johnson Park Center seeking volunteers to help with food giveaway events

UTICA, N.Y. – Increasing food costs have led to longer lines at local food giveaways, including the ones at Johnson Park Center in Utica. The non-profit is looking for more volunteers to help run its drive-thru and walk-up food distribution events. It takes about 20 volunteers to operate the events, which take place weekly for walkers and once a month for drivers.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Forest Cemetery Update: Property Officially Abandoned

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Residents gathered this morning to voice their concerns regarding the lack of maintenance of the New Forest Cemetery in Utica. In March of this year, the New Forest Cemetery Board announced via their Facebook page that they, “No longer had the money or manpower to maintain the cemetery, and the New York State Division of Cemeteries refuses to help.”
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#African American#Black A
WKTV

Copper Cafe opens in Ilion

The Copper Cafe, operated through Arc Herkimer, opened Wednesday morning for the first time. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch options in the Arc Mall. Copper Cafe in Ilion offers breakfast, lunch options at Arc Mall. The Copper Cafe in the Arc Mall in Ilion is preparing for a soft...
ILION, NY
localsyr.com

Tom Park, of Fuccillo commercial fame, dies

(WSYR-TV) — Tom Park, known as longtime commercial co-star of Billy Fuccillo, died Sunday at the age of 69, according to a Facebook post from his wife. “My man, Tom Park, married to for 48 years, rock and rolled for our best youngest years, had two sons who brought him the most joy in life, a proud Papa to his 5 granddaughters, car commercial G.O.A.T., hottest guitarist, puppy to his kitty, lover of fishing and golf, passed away today from cancer at 6:21pm surrounded by family,” Jenny Lou Park wrote.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

‘Dumb thing to do:’ Onondaga County Executive warns against dumping trash at ShoppingTown

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has committed to NewsChannel 9 it will clean up garbage piling up in the parking lot around ShoppingTown Mall. People who’ve noticed the piles while driving through the parking lot have emailed NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team with their concerns. Among the mess are carpet remnants, carpet pads, pieces of lawnmowers and bags of garbage.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wwnytv.com

Credit unions announce merger

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two credit unions – one from the north country and the other from central New York -- are teaming up. Watertown-based Northern Credit Union is merging with Countryside Federal Credit Union, which is based in East Syracuse. The merger is expected to be complete...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Board walks away from New Forest Cemetery

Board members who volunteer to manage the New Forest Cemetery say a lack of support and insurmountable debt have led them to walk away from the cemetery. Family members distraught as board walks away from New Forest Cemetery in Utica. Distraught family members gathered at New Forest Cemetery in Utica...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Stunning Ranch In Lee Center Has A Price Tag You’ll Love To See

As impressive as this beautiful home in Lee Center seems, there is so much more to it than meets the eye. Take a look at this 4500 square foot, 3.73 acre ranch, located in rural Lee Center, just a short drive north of Rome and a 4 minute drive from Lake Delta. The 4 bed, 3.5 bath home itself is impressive, but wait until you see everything else on the property.
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
972
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy