The Summer I Turned Pretty: Who is in the cast?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
 4 days ago

THE small screen just got its newest series: The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Another one of Jenny Han's novels is coming to life with a slew of talented cast members to back it up.

The Summer I Turned Pretty centers around the life and romances of a 16-year-old girl, Isabel

Who is in the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars:

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Lola Tung plays Isabel "Belly" Conklin Credit: AP:Associated Press

Lola Tung, 19, plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The budding actress attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, according to Seventeen.

Jackie Chung as Laurel Conklin

Jackie Chung plays Laurel Conklin Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Jackie Chung, 60, plays Laurel Conklin, Belly's mother.

She has also starred in Station 19 (2018) and Someone Else (2015), according to IMDb.

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah "Beck" Fisher

Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah "Beck" Fisher Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Rachel Blanchard, 46, took on the role of Laurel's best friend, Susannah.

In 1996, she played Cher in the Clueless TV series.

Her previous roles also include Deep Water, Degrassi, 7th Heaven, and You Me Her.

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Sean Kaufman plays Steven Conklin Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Sean Kaufman plays Steven in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

He is known for his roles in Manifest (2018) and FBI: Most Wanted (2020), according to IMDb.

Other cast members include:

  • Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher
  • Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher
  • David Iacono as Cam
  • Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo
  • Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel
  • Minnie Mills as Shayla
  • Summer Madison as Nicole
The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Getty Images - Getty

When did the show premiere?

The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted on June 17, 2022.

Viewers can watch the show on Amazon Prime.

In February 2021, Amazon ordered an eight-episode season of Jenny Han's book series and later that year, filming took place in North Carolina.

The coming-of-age story centers around the life and romances of a 16-year-old girl, Isabel.

