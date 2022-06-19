See all 3 of the Avalanche’s electrifying goals in the first period of Game 2 against the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning must be feeling some incredible deja vu right now.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Lightning and Avalanche started pretty similarly to how Game 1 went between the two teams. On Saturday, the Avalanche absolutely blitzed the Lightning for three — yes, three — first period goals to take a dominant 3-0 lead into the second period.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because the Avalanche took a 3-1 lead ahead of the second period in Wednesday night’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado completely dominated Tampa Bay in the first 20 minutes of Saturday’s game. From the score to the shot count — 11-5 by the end of the first — the Avalanche were in complete and utter control of Game 2 from puck drop on.

Talk about absolute control from the Avalanche in Game 2, who are up 1-0 in the series against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Here’s every first period goal the Avalanche scored in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Valeri Nichushkin kicked off the scoring for the Avalanche in Game 2

The goal was Valeri Nichushkin’s second of the series, coming with seven seconds left in the Avalanche’s early power play off a smart tap in past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

On an odd-man rush, Josh Manson made it 2-0 Avalanche in short order

A defensive collapse for the Lightning sprung Josh Manson on this odd-man rush, on which he capitalized emphatically!

And finally, Andre Burakovsky capped off the 3-0 surge with this rebound tally

The hero of Game 1, Andre Burakovsky made it 3-0 for the Avalanche with this rebound tally with just over six minutes remaining in the period.