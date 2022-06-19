ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Walmart employee – the little known extra discount you can get if you pick-up in-store

By shacamree gowdy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
WALMART is known for advertising quality products at a low price, but an employee has a hack for an even greater discount.

If you prefer to shop online without paying a high delivery fee, in-store pickup is the way to go.

A Walmart employee has a trick for saving even more money and time during your trip to the store. Credit: Getty
The deal comes by simply shopping online. Credit: Getty

Not only do you get free shipping, but you also get the ability to enjoy discounts on items marked "Pickup Discount Eligible," according to Best Life.

The "Pickup Discount" has been available on millions of items since 2017.

"One of the things I love most about Walmart’s heritage is the maniacal focus on our customers and finding ways to offer them low prices – every day," Marc Lore, former president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce, said in 2017.

"We do this by creating efficiencies in our business so we can share the savings with them. And, in the online world, we can use our physical stores and supply chain to do some pretty unique things for our digital customers."

Another hack for saving big at Walmart is to be aware of the markdown system method.

Prices that end in "7" represent the item's initial price, those ending in "5" indicate the item's first discount and prices that end in "1" or "0" reflect the item's final markdown, per Best Life.

A Walmart employee has also revealed that sometimes, the cheapest items can be found not on the clearance aisle–but locked away in the display cases.

For those taking advantage of the "Pickup Discount" deal, head straight to the service desk to escape the long lines all while saving even more money.

