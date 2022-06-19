ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: Claude H. Wallace

By Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNl9C_0gFHWejz00

ROCKINGHAM — Claude H. Wallace, age 92, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022.

Claude was a Richmond County native, born Nov. 11, 1929, the son of the late Ettie Belle Rushing and Ernest Wallace.

Claude was preceded in death by beloved wife Beatrice Wallace; and daughter, Kay Locklear.

Claude is survived by his children Bill Wallace and wife Elaine of Rockingham, Danny Griggs and wife Cynthia, also of Rockingham; grandchildren Winter Locklear, Summer Oxendine and William Locklear; and nine great-grandchildren.

Claude lived a long and fulfilling life providing for his family. Claude worked at the J.P. Stevens textile mill in Rockingham for over 40 years.

He also was a devout member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Rockingham.

The funeral service will take place Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Rockingham, with the Rev. Butch Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations be made out to a charity of your choice.

Watson–King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Wallace family. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting watson-kingfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Hines

ROCKINGHAM — Elizabeth Hines, 76, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, June 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, with a family hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. Ms. Hines will...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Mildred Teal Jones

HAMLET — Mildred Teal Jones, 102, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, with a viewing at 12:30 prior to the service. Public viewing will be held on...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jalyn ZeyQuan McNair

RALEIGH — Jalyn ZeyQuan McNair, 24, of Raleigh, NC formerly of Richmond County, passed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 434 St. Stephens Church Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Nigel L’Ron Brown

ROCKINGHAM — Nigel L’Ron Brown, 50, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Outreach for Jesus, 440 Battley Dairy Road, Hamlet. Interment will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Edward Oakes Jr.

ABERDEEN — Born Jan. 13, 1952 to the late Edward and Inez Oakes of Laurel Hill, Edward Oakes Jr. passed peacefully at his home in Aberdeen on June 16, 2022 at the age of 70. Mr. Oakes was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Oakes. He is survived...
ABERDEEN, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham native, Wooten regional manager named to inaugural ACEC/NC Junior Board

RALEIGH — Continuing a series of professional accomplishments, Will Larsen, PE has been selected to serve on the Junior Board of Directors for the North Carolina Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies. The announcement comes less than six months since Larsen was promoted to Regional Manager of The Wooten Company’s Greenville Regional Office.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Juneteenth celebrated in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center (formerly Leak Street Educational and Cultural Center) held a Juneteenth festival Monday, June 20 to honor the federal holiday. Several vendors were on site, along with live performers. What is Juneteenth and why is it celebrated?. Juneteenth is...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTW News13

Man hurt in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was hurt Tuesday morning in a shooting in Laurinburg, authorities said. Laurinburg police responded about 4:20 a.m. to Scotland Memorial Hospital after getting a report of a gunshot victim there, police said. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while in the area of Alexander […]
LAURINBURG, NC
abc11.com

One killed in two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Cumberland County. A breaking news crew at the scene said it happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on NC 210. An SUV apparently crossed the center line and collided with a flatbed truck. A...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection to Effingham shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Effingham, according to authorities. Deshawn Aron Williams and Rasheem Devon Godbolt, both 24 and from Florence, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Williams is also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and […]
EFFINGHAM, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth recognizes EMT Academy graduates

PINEHURST — The first graduates of the FirstHealth Emergency Medical Technician Academy were recognized during a special ceremony at Moore Regional. All classes during the six-week course were taught at FirstHealth EMS, which is an accredited teaching institution by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services. Requirements for...
PINEHURST, NC
richmondobserver

Rockingham shooting suspect caught, second sought

ROCKINGHAM — One suspect in a robbery-turned-shooting is in jail and another is still at large. Investigators with the Rockingham Police Department say 19-year-old Rylee Kelynn Morgan and 19-year-old Elijah Lamar Ellerbe were involved in a robbery May 23 on Skipper Street. The victim was shot and the bullet...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Renegades mercy-rule Southern Lee in summer opener

ROCKINGHAM — Making its summer debut on Wednesday, the Richmond Renegade baseball team earned a mercy-rule win. Behind a complete game from senior starting pitcher Ethan Locklear, a game-high three RBIs from junior Zane Searcy and two hits and two RBIs by Ethan Clayton, the Renegades earned an 11-1 win over Southern Lee in five innings.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Murtis William Boan

ROCKINGHAM — Murtis William Boan, 93, of Rockingham, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Richmond County Hospice Haven. Mr. Boan was born in Society Hill, South Carolina, on June 20, 1928, son of the late Wade Loran and Maybelle Kelly Boan. He was...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Barbecue Festival adds to its unique lineup

The 2022 Pinehurst Barbecue Festival is adding a new event — Wings & Zings, a Celebration of Chicken Wings and Comedy — presented by Cooper Ford and Mountaire Farms on Friday evening, Sept. 2. The new event will help kick off the second-annual food and entertainment festival and...
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy