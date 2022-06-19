OBITUARY: Claude H. Wallace

ROCKINGHAM — Claude H. Wallace, age 92, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022.

Claude was a Richmond County native, born Nov. 11, 1929, the son of the late Ettie Belle Rushing and Ernest Wallace.

Claude was preceded in death by beloved wife Beatrice Wallace; and daughter, Kay Locklear.

Claude is survived by his children Bill Wallace and wife Elaine of Rockingham, Danny Griggs and wife Cynthia, also of Rockingham; grandchildren Winter Locklear, Summer Oxendine and William Locklear; and nine great-grandchildren.

Claude lived a long and fulfilling life providing for his family. Claude worked at the J.P. Stevens textile mill in Rockingham for over 40 years.

He also was a devout member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Rockingham.

The funeral service will take place Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Rockingham, with the Rev. Butch Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations be made out to a charity of your choice.

Watson–King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Wallace family. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting watson-kingfuneralhome.com.