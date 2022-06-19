OBITUARY: Jalyn ZeyQuan McNair

RALEIGH — Jalyn ZeyQuan McNair, 24, of Raleigh, NC formerly of Richmond County, passed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 434 St. Stephens Church Road, Rockingham.

Public viewing will be Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. until noon at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

The family will receive friends and visitors at 1573 U.S. 1 S. Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.