ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

OBITUARY: Jalyn ZeyQuan McNair

By Nelson Funeral Service
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Sa6t_0gFHWaD500

RALEIGH — Jalyn ZeyQuan McNair, 24, of Raleigh, NC formerly of Richmond County, passed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 434 St. Stephens Church Road, Rockingham.

Public viewing will be Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. until noon at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

The family will receive friends and visitors at 1573 U.S. 1 S. Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Hines

ROCKINGHAM — Elizabeth Hines, 76, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, June 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, with a family hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. Ms. Hines will...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Mildred Teal Jones

HAMLET — Mildred Teal Jones, 102, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, with a viewing at 12:30 prior to the service. Public viewing will be held on...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham native, Wooten regional manager named to inaugural ACEC/NC Junior Board

RALEIGH — Continuing a series of professional accomplishments, Will Larsen, PE has been selected to serve on the Junior Board of Directors for the North Carolina Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies. The announcement comes less than six months since Larsen was promoted to Regional Manager of The Wooten Company’s Greenville Regional Office.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Washington, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
Raleigh, NC
Obituaries
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Nigel L’Ron Brown

ROCKINGHAM — Nigel L’Ron Brown, 50, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Outreach for Jesus, 440 Battley Dairy Road, Hamlet. Interment will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nelson Funeral Home#Nelson Funeral Service
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Edward Oakes Jr.

ABERDEEN — Born Jan. 13, 1952 to the late Edward and Inez Oakes of Laurel Hill, Edward Oakes Jr. passed peacefully at his home in Aberdeen on June 16, 2022 at the age of 70. Mr. Oakes was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Oakes. He is survived...
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTW News13

Man hurt in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was hurt Tuesday morning in a shooting in Laurinburg, authorities said. Laurinburg police responded about 4:20 a.m. to Scotland Memorial Hospital after getting a report of a gunshot victim there, police said. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while in the area of Alexander […]
LAURINBURG, NC
The Richmond Observer

Juneteenth celebrated in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center (formerly Leak Street Educational and Cultural Center) held a Juneteenth festival Monday, June 20 to honor the federal holiday. Several vendors were on site, along with live performers. What is Juneteenth and why is it celebrated?. Juneteenth is...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection to Effingham shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Effingham, according to authorities. Deshawn Aron Williams and Rasheem Devon Godbolt, both 24 and from Florence, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Williams is also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and […]
EFFINGHAM, SC
The Richmond Observer

Renegades mercy-rule Southern Lee in summer opener

ROCKINGHAM — Making its summer debut on Wednesday, the Richmond Renegade baseball team earned a mercy-rule win. Behind a complete game from senior starting pitcher Ethan Locklear, a game-high three RBIs from junior Zane Searcy and two hits and two RBIs by Ethan Clayton, the Renegades earned an 11-1 win over Southern Lee in five innings.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Beat the heat: New splash pad opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s officially summer, and kids can now escape the heat at a new splash pad in Fayetteville. It’s located at 1455 Hoke Loop Road right outside Lake Rim Recreation Center and right next to Lake Rim Elementary School. Upon its opening Tuesday morning,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy