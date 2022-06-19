ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen Crowned in Wellsboro

By Renata Stiehl
NewsChannel 36
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLSBORO, PA (WENY) -- A new queen was crowned Saturday evening, to serve as the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen. This year's queen is Regan Regina, who represented Wellsboro High School in this year's Queen's pageant. Regan was crowned queen out of 26 candidates, representing high schools from...

www.weny.com

NewsChannel 36

Homeless Awareness Fundraiser at The L this Thursday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The L is hosting a Homeless Awareness Fundraiser in Horseheads, tomorrow. Organizer Adam Bunce recognizes the issue of homelessness in Elmira is getting worse. He is trying to come up with solutions to remedy the issue. Bunce said he is getting the community together to hear...
HORSEHEADS, NY
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania LGBTQ Affairs Denounces Controversial Senate Bill

The Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs denounced controversial Senate Bill 1278, alongside education and youth advocates today. Senate Bill 1278 was introduced on Friday, June 10, ​and approved by the Senate Education Committee yesterday. Similar to one passed in Florida earlier this year, it prohibits school personnel or third parties from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade 3 without parental consent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Selinsgrove man catches largest fish in 2021 Pennsylvania Angler Awards

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man has caught the heaviest fish in all of Pennsylvania to take home the 2021 Angler Award for largest flathead catfish. Garrett Hollenbach caught the 57-pound 9-ounce fish while fishing on Lake Aldred in September. This makes it the largest of any fish caught last year. Hollenbach caught the fish during the 24 hour "Iron Man" event held by the Catfish Mafia Tournament Series, a...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County resident wins $862,000 lottery prize

Lycoming County, Pa. — One lottery winner has brought home a reward of $862,803.50 in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Pennsylvania Progressive game. The purchasing location of the winning ticket, Dandy Mini Mart in Jersey Shore, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket on Tuesday, June 14. Pennsylvania Progressive is a $30 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Local creameries along the Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar host an ice cream party in the 814 Kitchen with some of the great local creameries along the PA Ice Cream Trail. This summer, all the way up until September 10, 2022 residents of Pennsylvania can get a sweet treat by visiting any of the many creameries that make up the fifth annual ice cream trail. This year’s Ice Cream Trail runs across the state, combining three geographic trails of years past into one delicious experience. You can even earn a special stainless-steel ice cream scooper for completing 10 check-ins on the trail. Simply stop in at 10 shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in.”
MARTINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf promises veto on Pennsylvania 'Don't Say Gay' bill

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania Senate committee advanced two bills that have drawn comparisons to Florida's "parental rights" law. The proposed bills would limit discussions of gender and sexual identity in the classroom for certain grade levels. Supporters of the proposed law have raised concerns about age-inappropriate discussions in schools. Governor Tom Wolf has said should the bills reach his desk, he will veto them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania bill would require Penn State to provide whereabouts and condition of Paterno statue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Republican Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced an amendment to a state Senate bill that would require Penn State University to provide information about the Joe Paterno statue. The sponsor of the amendment, State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Butler/Beaver/Lawrence), has attached it to Senate Bill 1283, which is an act providing funding for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Awards $10 Million for 15 Projects to Transform Pennsylvania Communities, Build Success

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of an additional $10 million to support 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Hyper-local investments are the building blocks to success,” said Governor Wolf. “These dollars have the potential to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What to know about toxic, invasive poison hemlock in Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An invasive plant species is once again popping up along Pennsylvania highways, waterways, and pastures. Poison hemlock is recognized for its white flowers that pack a toxic punch. “Poison hemlock is what’s considered a biennial weed,” said Dwight Lingenfelter, an associate of weed science...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals calling for termination of Williamsport Area School's superintendent

Williamsport, Pa. — The entirety of the Woodward Township Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the Williamsport Area School District demanding the termination of Superintendent, Dr. Timothy Bowers. This comes in the wake of 30 felony charges being filed against High School principal, Roger Freed. Freed is accused of sexual contact with a minor student, corruption of minors, and furnishing liquor to a minor. He allegedly engaged a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Farmers’ Market vouchers available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Nine Pennsylvania counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two landing among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as obesity prevalence, violent crime rate, doctor availability and number of extreme heat days each year are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to population health, the environment and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Friends of Sayre Public Art to Hold Downtown Block Party

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - The Town of Sayre is having a big party this weekend and the community is invited. On June 24th, Sayre will hold a block party in downtown. At 6 PM, there will be a dedication of one of their first murals, which is a tribute to the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Tioga County (NY) Conducting Death Investigation of Woman in Tioga

TIOGA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tioga County Sheriff's Office in New York is conducting a death investigation in the town of Tioga. The sheriff's office is investigating the death of 62 year old Laurie Hawthorne on Campbell Hill Road in Tioga. The investigation is concentrated between June 1st and June 19th, 2022.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lycoming; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Snyder; Somerset; Tioga; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY POTTER SNYDER SOMERSET TIOGA UNION YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Martin’s Roadside Stand: From Honor Box, To Blooming Business

MANSFIELD — Starting with an honor box and mums by the side of the road in 2018, Martin’s Produce Stand has grown into a busy seasonal flower, garden and produce stand. Jeff Martin, owner of Martin’s Produce Stand, is also a full time teacher and father of two small children. Martin shared that he is able to do it all with the help of his parents, extended family, and most importantly his wife. Who, by the way, is also a full time teacher!
MANSFIELD, PA

