ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

North St. Louis group observes Juneteenth through community service

By Ty Hawkins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFAGe_0gFHVc0k00

ST. LOUIS – One of many Juneteenth celebrations in the St. Louis region was held in one of the most neglected areas of the city.

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists held a celebration in North St. Louis.

CBTU President Lew Moye said it’s important to recognize the history of the day that is now recognized as a national holiday.

“This is our third annual Juneteenth day of action, and basically what we chose to do was do a community service type activity and that community service,” CBTU President Lew Moye said.

Moye was also joined by CBTU Vice President Damini Melvin along with volunteers.

“Today we’re cleaning up sections of Dr. Martin Luther King, from Grand down to Hodiamont,

So that we can continue to take pride in our communities, especially one of the most neglected areas of the city so that is important,” Melvin said.

On a day that changed history for slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

“It tells the story that we still don’t have the equality that we should have and so this is a continuation by having these types of events it shows that we’re continuing and fighting for justice and equality.” Moye said.

Melvin said seeing Congresswoman Cori Bush along St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is special.

“Definitely seeing sisters in leadership and all levels of leadership which is not really heard of politics and I feel like we need more of that,” he said.

Mayor Jones said remembering the significance of what happened June 19 is meaningful on multiple levels.

“It means that everybody is in and that we realize our prosperity has to be shared and it’s going to require all of us at the table to make our city move forward. My door is open for anybody that wants to work with me to make sure we lift these communities and help thrive,” Mayor Jones said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

What to know as PrideFest returns to Downtown St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS – One of the St. Louis region’s largest festivals celebrating the LGBTQ communities returns this weekend. PrideFest is set for June 25-26 in downtown St. Louis. The near-annual celebration was canceled the last two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, PrideFest events around St. Louis have drawn up to 300,000 people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Raging Rivers

GRAFTON (KMOV) -- Raging Rivers waterpark in Grafton has been helping people beat the heat for more than 30 years. And in the last few days, it’s been a busy place because of the recent heat wave in the St. Louis area. News 4′s Steve Harris takes us to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Arnold Food Pantry clients receive free gas cards today

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Arnold Food Pantry is handing out free gas cards Thursday to its clients. The money comes from donations from Arsenal Credit Union and Fireworks City. The Arnold Food Pantry is the largest independent food distribution center in the St. Louis area.
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Why helicopters are landing in Maplewood this week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Maplewood Richmond Heights High School athletic fields will have helicopters landing on them along with first responders Wednesday and Friday morning. They will be doing demonstrations for kids. The first responders and helicopters will also be near the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center. The Maplewood Richmond Heights School Distrcit said […]
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, then give these locations a try. There are plenty of places in the St. Louis area that are having fireworks on America’s birthday. Here is a list of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

2 women carjacked in St. Louis

A carjacking in north St. Louis left two women without a way home to Milwaukee. It happened at around midnight Thursday at Blair Avenue and Monroe Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Volunteers#Louis#Cbtu
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite Challah

Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fathers celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An event that intertwined the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holidays in north St. Louis brought out hundreds of Black families on Sunday. The inaugural Saint Louis Juneteenth "FREE-DOME" Celebration presented by Saint LAAA FaB Inc. was a one-day, family-oriented event set out to pay homage to the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
FOX2now.com

Keeping seniors and the disabled safe at home, the help given by Endearing Home Services

ST. LOUIS – When caring for an older adult or someone who is disabled, it’s important to have a place where you can ask questions, or find services and resources. Endearing Home Services is a place where they help people stay in their homes safely and comfortably. They can do meal prep, and personal assistance like bathing, dressing, and setting up medication reminders. Whatever your loved one needs to stay in their home, Endearing Home Services wants to help.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

We have royalty in the house, meet the Queen of Pride

ST. LOUIS – Avery Lauren is in the house today to talk about Pride St. Louis and being chosen at Pride Royalty. Royals play a huge part in making PrideFest happen each year. Avery is just one of many who work to make a difference in the community through fundraising and volunteering alongside Pride STL. Today Avery stopped by to talk about this year’s event and Chelsea got a crown!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy