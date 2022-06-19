North St. Louis group observes Juneteenth through community service

ST. LOUIS – One of many Juneteenth celebrations in the St. Louis region was held in one of the most neglected areas of the city.

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists held a celebration in North St. Louis.

CBTU President Lew Moye said it’s important to recognize the history of the day that is now recognized as a national holiday.

“This is our third annual Juneteenth day of action, and basically what we chose to do was do a community service type activity and that community service,” CBTU President Lew Moye said.

Moye was also joined by CBTU Vice President Damini Melvin along with volunteers.

“Today we’re cleaning up sections of Dr. Martin Luther King, from Grand down to Hodiamont,

So that we can continue to take pride in our communities, especially one of the most neglected areas of the city so that is important,” Melvin said.

On a day that changed history for slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

“It tells the story that we still don’t have the equality that we should have and so this is a continuation by having these types of events it shows that we’re continuing and fighting for justice and equality.” Moye said.

Melvin said seeing Congresswoman Cori Bush along St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is special.

“Definitely seeing sisters in leadership and all levels of leadership which is not really heard of politics and I feel like we need more of that,” he said.

Mayor Jones said remembering the significance of what happened June 19 is meaningful on multiple levels.

“It means that everybody is in and that we realize our prosperity has to be shared and it’s going to require all of us at the table to make our city move forward. My door is open for anybody that wants to work with me to make sure we lift these communities and help thrive,” Mayor Jones said.

