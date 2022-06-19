Muskingum/Licking County All Star Game

Patricia “Patty” Hoffer, 75, of Zanesville, died at 1:37 P.M. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1946 in Zanesville, a daughter to the late Albert and Margaret Church Malone. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, a 1964 graduate of Zanesville High School, and a member of the Bethesda School of Nursing class of 1967. Patty was a pediatric nurse at Bethesda and Good Samaritan Hospitals, retiring from Genesis in 2009. She was an avid reader and a skilled piano player who taught all her children to play piano and passed along her love of music to them.
Comments / 0