ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Muskingum/Licking County All Star Game

By Keivon Belcher
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRESDEN, OH- Even though it is summer time, that didn’t stop the football Friday Nights atmosphere. The top seniors from around the city were all at Tri-Valley High School set for their very last high school game. Things started off wild just like you...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Ohio State Update: Buckeyes Add Fifteen To Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame; The Ohio State Trademarks “The”

The Ohio State Buckeyes Athletics Hall of Fame will be adding 15 members into its 2022 class. Now, let’s take a look and see who will be enshrined. First for football, the trio of Billy Ray Anders, Shawn Springs, and Tom Tupa will be the newest Buckeyes in the Hall of Fame. Springs is the highest draft pick in Ohio State history while Tupa spent 18 years in the NFL.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Licking County, OH
Education
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Sports
Your Radio Place

Coshocton resident named first runner-up in Miss Ohio contest

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Miss Ohio Pageant was held over the weekend and the first runner-up was Madison Miller, 22, of Coshocton. Miller was Miss Northern Ohio and played a piano in the competition and became the preliminary talent winner. Elizabetta Niles of Cincinnati, was crowned the new Miss...
COSHOCTON, OH
Cleveland.com

5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola left ‘speechless’ after working with Ryan Day during Ohio State football visit: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dylan Raiola picked a pretty good day to return to Ohio State’s campus. Tuesday was his first time in Columbus since he kicked off the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class as part of a birthday celebration on May 9. His return allowed him to work with head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#American Football#Highschoolsports
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

County native working in racing

Cardington native Reece White was back in Morrow County in mid-May as part of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s IMSA WeatherTeck SportsCar Championship. White works with Hardpoint Motorsports and its car that ran in the Mid-Ohio 120 race that ran in support of the IMSA WeatherTech race during the May 13-15 event. Sponsoring the car is Racing to End Alzheimer’s — a charity that White takes personally, as his grandmother, Pat Ebert, has the disease.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH
WHIZ

Patricia A. Hoffer

Patricia “Patty” Hoffer, 75, of Zanesville, died at 1:37 P.M. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1946 in Zanesville, a daughter to the late Albert and Margaret Church Malone. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, a 1964 graduate of Zanesville High School, and a member of the Bethesda School of Nursing class of 1967. Patty was a pediatric nurse at Bethesda and Good Samaritan Hospitals, retiring from Genesis in 2009. She was an avid reader and a skilled piano player who taught all her children to play piano and passed along her love of music to them.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Highway Patrol looking to fill void of troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Road rage incidents on the rise in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Road rage incidents are on the rise in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 2,035 incidents were reported in 2021, up 17% from 1,738 in 2020. The agency has reported about 700 incidents already in 2022. On Oct. 25, 2020, Christina Perry, 35, was shot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Announces Two Brownfield Grants Awarded to Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted spoke at a press conference today to announce two Brownfield Remediation Program Grants awarded to the Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation. The Brownfield Remediation Program is a part of Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Husted’s efforts to help clean...
Your Radio Place

Zanesville to begin flushing fire hydrants Tuesday

ZANESVILLE — The City of Zanesville will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Tuesday and continuing into Friday. It will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Residents may experience low water pressure and discoloration and should refrain from doing laundry until after 4 p.m. Tuesday is Van...
WHIZ

Beulah A. Pritchard

Beulah A. Pritchard, 97, of Zanesville, died at 5:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her home. She was born August 2, 1924 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Weiland) Rodgers. Beulah was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and worked for Nichol’s Restaurant and was a member of VFW Ladies Auxillary.
ZANESVILLE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Grammy Nominated Musician Coming to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is committed to promoting literacy throughout the county and understands fun activities and encouragement can provide tremendous incentive. MCLS Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw talks about one of the fun events that coincide with the Summer Reading Program. “We have some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy