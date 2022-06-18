ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis Bryant, Camille Boyd win 107th Southwestern Amateur Golf Tournament

By Chloe Peterson, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

When Southwestern Amateur men’s division winner Davis Bryant putted his ball into the 18th hole on Saturday afternoon, he wasn’t sure if he’d clinched a victory.

“So, I tried to keep track of if I had a lead, if I didn’t have a lead, I was trying to keep track throughout the day and then I finally just lost track,” Davis said following his tournament victory on Saturday. “I didn’t know how many shots I was up in the last hole, I just knew that if I made par it would probably be enough.”

When the dust settled, Bryant bested Arizona State men’s golfer Gabe Salvanera by two shots. Bryant shot a four-round total of 12-under-par 272 to reign victorious at the Geronimo Course at Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale.

Throughout the four-day tournament, the men’s division had four different leaders at the end of each round.

Salvanera led the tournament after Thursday’s second round, but he finished runner-up on Saturday afternoon with a 10-under-par 274.

“Being the leader after the tournament, that’s where you want to be,” Bryant said. “I’m super happy to get the summer off to a good start. This is my first tournament on the summer schedule, so super pleased with how I played.”

Bryant and his competitors also dealt with a change in weather on their final day at the par-71 course. Competing golfers enjoyed sunny skies for the first three days of the tournament. But on the fourth and final day on Saturday afternoon, they battled with 15-20 miles per hour winds under cloudy skies.

Camille Boyd, the women’s division winner, said the winds took hold while she was playing her final holes.

“It was pretty tough,” Boyd said of the windy conditions. “I didn’t notice the winds until probably halfway through the back nine, and I made a couple of errors judging the wind...I can definitely see how the course gets more challenging with the addition of wind.”

At the Southwestern Amateur, Boyd shot all four rounds under 70 strokes for the first time in her career. Her birdie on the 18th hole on Saturday afternoon sealed her 2-under-par 69 for the day. Boyd finished 12-under-par in the tournament, four shots clear of second-place Katie Cranston.

Boyd, who took home her first-ever amateur victory on Saturday, is just the second women’s golfer to win the Southwestern Amateur. The tournament introduced the women’s division in 2021.

“It’s a pretty prestigious event, and it feels good to put my name on a trophy as the second woman,” Boyd, a University of Washington junior, said. “Any amateur, any win, it’s super nice. You just take that with you and give you confidence for the rest of the season."

Arizona State golf was also well-represented at the Southwestern Amateur.

Along with Salvanera, Sun Devil women’s golfers Grace Summerhays and Ashley Menne finished in the top 10 of the event.

Summerhays, who once led the women’s division of the tournament, finished in a tie for fifth place with a 4-under-par 280 on Saturday. Menne shot a 3-under-par 281 to tie for seventh.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Davis Bryant, Camille Boyd win 107th Southwestern Amateur Golf Tournament

Community Policy