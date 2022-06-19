ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Footage of captured Alabama veterans released by Russian state media

By Drew Taylor
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJOpE_0gFHTl1h00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Days after being captured in Ukraine, footage from two Alabama military veterans has been released.

On Friday, videos featuring Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh was released on Telegram from reporters with RT, a state-run Russian media outlet. Drueke and Huhn, who are believed to be the first American prisoners of war in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, were referred to as “mercenaries.”

Suspected Alabama church shooter had received warning letter from ATF

Drueke and Huynh were acting as volunteers with a Ukrainian unit when they were captured during an operation outside Kharviv by the Russians.

Drueke, who is originally from Tuscaloosa and spent two Army tours in Iraq, was seen in one video addressed to his mother, Lois.

“Mom, I just wanted to let you know that I’m alive and I hope to be back home as soon as I can, so love Diesel (Drueke’s dog) for me,” Drueke told RT correspondent Corr Kosarev in a video posted to Telegram . “Love you.”

Kosarev wrote the following description (translated from Russian to English through Google Translate) in the video for Drueke:

“The captured American mercenary Alexander Dryuke turned to his mother through me. He said that he was alive, and said hello to his dog named Diesel. Hope to return home. We’ll see. Watch the interview on RT soon. There are two of them, and quite recently they couldn’t even find Ukraine on the map.”

“He went there to help,” Fiancé of vet missing in Ukraine says

In a series of videos on Kosarev’s page, Huynh discussed surrendering to Russian forces, as well as calling many of the Ukrainian military units “corrupt.” Huynh, a Marine who had been living in Trinity, Alabama before going to Ukraine, can be seen saying in one video saying that media coverage of the war was “propaganda.”

“Initially, when the conflict started on February 24, I saw a lot of news, and again, I now believe that it was propaganda from the West side, not specifically just America, but the West as a whole that said that Russian forces were indiscriminately killing civilians,” Huynh said. “During my travels, I did not see that.”

Huynh also said he was being treated humanely by his Russian captors.

“They gave us water when we needed them,” he said . “At nighttime, when we were in captivity, it got very cold and they gave us blankets to keep warm. We couldn’t move because we were bound so we don’t escape, and they would readjust our blankets, too.”

In another video , Drueke and Huynh can be seen expressing disapproval for the war, once in English and again in Russian.

“My name is Alexander Drueke, I am against war,” Drueke said.

Alabama’s members of the U.S. House and Senate have been in contact with the U.S. State Department about Drueke and Huynh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WHNT News 19

Sorrell named Alabama’s next state auditor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — After a second time around, voters chose Andrew Sorrell as Alabama’s next state auditor. During a statewide runoff vote Tuesday, Alabama Rep. Andrew Sorrell beat Stan Cooke with 57.5% of the vote. During the May 24 primary, Sorrell received only 39.5% of the vote to Cook’s 32.8%. The role of state […]
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Wes Allen wins Republican nomination for Alabama Secretary of State

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican nomination for Alabama Secretary of State, according to the Associated Press. Allen beat his opponent State Auditor Jim Zeigler Tuesday, June 21. Zeigler congratulated Allen on his win and told WKRG News 5 that he would like to work for his former competitor’s campaign.  […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#State Media#Russian Media#American#Ukrainian#Russians#Diesel#Rt
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
WSFA

Hank Sanders loses bid to reclaim long-held seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders, D-Selma, has failed in his bid to reclaim the seat he once held for decades in the Alabama Statehouse. Sanders was a staple of Alabama state politics for years, holding the District 23 Senate seat from 1983 until his retirement in 2018. The district covers a portion of the rural Black Belt, from Selma to Evergreen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
WSFA

Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama. Some summer camps are making adjustments to keep children safe and indoors. Cooling stations are also opening in Montgomery. Currently, Montgomery public libraries and community centers can be used as cooling stations to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama tightens rules on foul-smelling sludge after complaints

Alabama’s environmental regulators have tightened state rules for using food processing waste or sewage sludge as fertilizer in response to numerous complaints about the practice generated across Alabama over the past two years and reported on extensively by AL.com. The Alabama Environmental Management Commission -- the appointed body that...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy