Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there.

Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, willful Injury-serious injury, and attempted murder, the release says. The warrants were in connection with a June 14 shooting on the 600 block of West Burlington Avenue, West Burlington, Iowa, the release says.

Cedar Rapids Police found Gordon in the apartment, where he was taken into custody. Gordon is being held without bond pending a court appearance, the release says.

“The West Burlington Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Mr. Gordon,” the release says.

