ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Apple Store Employees in Maryland First to Vote to Unionize

By Ian Sherr
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple employees at a Maryland store near Baltimore have voted to unionize, according to an announcement Saturday, a first for the tech giant's more than 270 stores in the US. According to reports from the New York Times, Washington Post and others, a tally of 65 employees voted in favor of...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Amazon calls cops, fires workers in attempts to stop unionization nationwide

Matt Litrell, a 22-year-old Amazon employee, was distributing union fliers outside the warehouse where he works this month when the cops showed up. An Amazon manager had called the sheriff's office in Campbellsville, Ky., that afternoon to report that protesters trying to start a union were trespassing on company property. While the officers eventually determined that Litrell wasn't on Amazon's property and left, Litrell plans to add the incident to the illegal-intimidation charge he filed with the National Labor Relations Board in May.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
City
Towson, MD
State
Alabama State
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Union#Apple Store Employees#The New York Times#Washington Post#Core#Iam Core Apple#Apple In America#The Machinists Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Elon Musk Sees a Recession Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Yourself

Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs. The world’s richest man sees a recession coming. Nobody knows if the recession is coming or not, but it's always good to be prepared for such economic disasters. Bitcoin has outperformed stocks, bonds, currencies, and gold during our lifetime's most insane monetary and fiscal policy situation. The global financial system is like a house of cards and every recession is not any different during the current crisis.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy