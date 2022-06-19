ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere’s late night flea market returns

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a treasure hunt at its finest, as the annual “Late Night Flea Market” returned to the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Antiques, collectibles, furniture, estate jewelry and more are on-hand for purchase. The event started at 3 p.m. in Belvidere. Admission is $5 for adults, but kids can get in for free. Great food and snack were also given out.

Vendors were happy that so many people turned out.

“I think that it’s just people getting out and enjoying post-pandemic, getting out, out of the house and enjoying the summer weather,” said Tim Zurko, vice presidents of Zurko Promotions Inc. “We have some great food here, the weather is perfect this year.”

The event ran until midnight.

