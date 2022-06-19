ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition.

Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a space for other retail storefronts.

Ogle County Brewery is currently at 400 W. Washington St. in Oregon. The hope is that the move will help them distribute across the country.

