In Warm Springs, the Warm Springs Nation Little League is set to play in the All Star District 5 tournament this weekend. As reported by the Madras Pioneer, they start tomorrow with opening ceremonies at the MHS Football field and games begin on Saturday June 25th and will continue through July 1st. The Major Baseball Lil Bucks begin Saturday at 2pm against Redmond, Major Softball takes on Crook County on Saturday at 9am. The Veteran’s Parade will take place on Saturday beginning at 11am in Warm Springs. Warm Springs Construction has continued to work on the Highway 3 pedestrian project and there has been delays as the work continues. Phone issues have been ongoing for 20 or more weeks throughout the Warm Springs Organization. In a memo shared by Martha Winishut at Mail & Reception, it states that Warm Springs Telecom is aware of the phones not working and have stated it is going to be another 30 days as they wait for another switch to come in. The memo was to inform staff at the administration and through the Tribes that OIS doesn’t place work orders as those go through Mail & Reception, but OIS does assist whenever they can. Any questions can be routed to Martha at 541-553-1161.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO