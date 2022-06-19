Dramatic moment police spike the tyres of a speeding stolen car chase down teenage joyriders in the bush

Infra-red footage has captured a dramatic high speed chase where police used tyre spikes to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle.

A Toyota Aurion sedan was allegedly lifted from Mott Street at Gaythorne, Brisbane, on Wednesday.

Police later spotted the car speeding along the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek, on the Sunshine Coast, on Thursday.

A police helicopter filmed the vehicle travel along Caloundra Road before police set up tyre spikes to pop the tyres, Courier Mail reported.

The car continues to zoom along the road with four flat tyres, leaving a trail of debris.

The vehicle turns down a road near Honeyfarm Road at Meridan Plains before coming to an abrupt stop with a police motorbike and car behind it.

Officers swoop in and arrest three people as they try to flee on foot, before tracking a fourth one after they tried to escape in nearby bushland.

A 15-year-old girl from Boondall was charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and stealing.

A 16-year-old boy from Sandgate was charged with burglary, receiving tainted property, and unlawful use of a vehicle.

The pair will later appear at Maroochydore Children's Court.

A 18-year-old man from Boondall was charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and stealing and will face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 11.

A 22-year-old man from Tewantin was charged with burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a vehicle and possession of drug utensils.

He will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 17.