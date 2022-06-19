ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dramatic moment police spike the tyres of a speeding stolen car chase down teenage joyriders in the bush

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Infra-red footage has captured a dramatic high speed chase where police used tyre spikes to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle.

A Toyota Aurion sedan was allegedly lifted from Mott Street at Gaythorne, Brisbane, on Wednesday.

Police later spotted the car speeding along the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek, on the Sunshine Coast, on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuqvc_0gFHRSHC00
Infra-red footage has captured the dramatic moment a high speed chase came to an end after police used tyre spikes to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle

A police helicopter filmed the vehicle travel along Caloundra Road before police set up tyre spikes to pop the tyres, Courier Mail reported.

The car continues to zoom along the road with four flat tyres, leaving a trail of debris.

The vehicle turns down a road near Honeyfarm Road at Meridan Plains before coming to an abrupt stop with a police motorbike and car behind it.

Officers swoop in and arrest three people as they try to flee on foot, before tracking a fourth one after they tried to escape in nearby bushland.

A 15-year-old girl from Boondall was charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and stealing.

A 16-year-old boy from Sandgate was charged with burglary, receiving tainted property, and unlawful use of a vehicle.

The pair will later appear at Maroochydore Children's Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpaaw_0gFHRSHC00
The vehicle then turns down a road near Honeyfarm Road at Meridan Plains before coming to an abrupt stop with a police motorbike and car behind it

A 18-year-old man from Boondall was charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and stealing and will face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 11.

A 22-year-old man from Tewantin was charged with burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a vehicle and possession of drug utensils.

He will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Police#Tyres#Courier Mail#Meridan Plains
The Independent

Police officers borrow boat to chase after suspect on stolen jet ski

Quick-thinking police officers had to get creative as they apprehended a suspect on a stolen jet ski in Ormond Beach, Florida, on Sunday (5 June).This video, released by Volusia Sheriff's Office, shows officers approaching two people to ask if they can borrow their boat to catch the suspect, who was found on the jet ski.Officers quickly caught up with the man, as he was unable to get the engine started and was floating on the intracoastal waterway.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Hells Angels ambushed rival biker gang Vagos on freeway near Las Vegas, police say

Nevada police say Hells Angels riders shot at members of the rival Vagos biker gang on a freeway while returning from a veterans cemetery ride over Memorial Day Weekend. Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president Richard John Devries, 66, and club recruits Russell Smith, 46, and Stephen Alo, 26, were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to a Henderson police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing

Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
GAYLORD, MI
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
FLORENCE, SC
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

429K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy