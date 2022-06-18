ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Autopsies scheduled for two people who drowned in Knox County pond

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago

ALTONA — Autopsies are scheduled for two people who drowned in a pond Saturday, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately noon Saturday, the Knox County Sheriff's Department responded to a pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12 in Altona for an accident involving two drowning victims. The pond was on private property.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending family notification.

Autopsies will be scheduled.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department was assisted in the investigation and recovery by Altona Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department, AOW ambulance and Copperas Creek Dive Team.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Knox County Sheriff's Department at (309) 343-9151 or via its website at www.knoxcountysheriffil.com .

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Autopsies scheduled for two people who drowned in Knox County pond

