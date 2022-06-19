ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mermaid Parade returns to Coney Island for 40th anniversary after pandemic pause

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants practice their routine ahead of the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Women dressed as mermaids pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

An attendee poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

A person in costume poses for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

A parade participant carries a sign during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

A person dressed up as a starfish high fives onlookers during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

A parade participant poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

A person in costume poses for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

A parade participant throws swag from the top of a float during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

A parade participant poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

An attendee carries a doll during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

A person dressed as a mermaid puts on makeup before the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

STEPHANIE KEITH / Getty Images

People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.

CBS New York

CBS2 catches up with former Menudo member Cesar Abreu

NEW YORK -- In CBS2's latest Together in Pride segment, we profile a Washington Heights man who was in one of the most successful boy bands of all time.CBS2's Dave Carlin talked to one of the former stars of Menudo about a new television docuseries, his many successes after he left the group, and how living his truth kept him grounded and happy.Earlier this month at the National Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan, a blast from the past rolled by and the crowd roared its approval.Sharing the float was Cesar Abreu and other former members of the boy band...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Non-residents fee to use park upsets many in New Hyde Park community

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- As summer begins, frustrations are boiling over on Long Island, where a village park has implemented admission fees for non-residents.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday, parents and children just outside of the village of New Hyde Park say the new fees are ruining neighborhood unity.She spoke to teenagers who said they used to gather inside Memorial Park, but not anymore."We can't go here anymore. Half of us aren't part of the village," eighth grader Kaiden Chew said."I'm a block off of the cutoff," eighth grader Mason Bernadelli added.Non-residents of the village of New Hyde Park...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS New York

Richard Rojas found not responsible for deadly Times Square crash due to mental illness

NEW YORK -- The verdict is in for the man who drove his car through crowds of pedestrians in Times Square in 2017, killing a teenager and injuring many others.A jury on Wednesday cleared Richard Rojas of responsibility because of mental illness.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the family of the teen who was killed.The family of Alyssa Elsman said it was not the verdict they were hoping for. Rojas is still in custody and faces another hearing.The jury accepted an insanity defense, claiming Rojas, then 26, was so psychologically disturbed, he didn't know what he was doing when he drove through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Judge rules Newark's blocking of NYC SOTA program unconstitutional

NEWARK, N.J. -- There is a new development tonight in CBS2's ongoing investigation of a controversial city program that relocates homeless families.For years, we uncovered residents being placed in dilapidated homes in New Jersey. One municipality sued the city to stop it from happening, and, as Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, that New Jersey city is now being dealt a curveball.In 2019, we introduced you to single mom Shakira Jones, who was placed by New York City's Department of Homeless Services -- or DHS -- in uninhabitable Newark homes twice."My heat would go out. I was in here for days with...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Juneteenth celebrations held across New York City

NEW YORK -- A host of events were held in New York on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth.The holiday marks the emancipation of enslaved people in this country. In 2021, Juneteenth was celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.Music could be heard and dancing could be seen across New York City on Sunday.Councilmember Farah Louis helped host a gathering in Brooklyn."We have to celebrate Juneteenth. We have to celebrate Black culture, where we came from and understand what the ancestors did for us and what we need to continue to do to move forward," she told CBS2's Astrid Martinez.Conversations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Convicted serial killer linked to 1968 murder outside Long Island mall

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A 75-year-old admitted serial killer who has been imprisoned for decades and is currently serving a life sentence was arraigned on new charges Wednesday.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, Richard Cottingham, who is now hospitalized, claims he is not responsible for a brutal Long Island cold case killing that has gone unsolved for more than 50 years.Emotions spilled over for the family of Diane Cusick following the breakthrough in the case.Prosecutors blame a violent sadistic serial killer imprisoned in New Jersey, who was arraigned in his hospital bed."I never thought I'd see this day. I had given up,...
MINEOLA, NY
CBS New York

Rapper Lil TJay 1 of 2 people shot overnight near shopping plaza in Edgewater, New Jersey

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Police responded to a double shooting in Edgewater involving a rapper. The two scenes were about a half mile from each other. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, it was at a busy shopping plaza on River Road where a little after midnight police say a 21-year-old man was shot. CBS2 has since learned that man is rapper Lil TJay. Police say another victim was found just down the road at a gas station. Lil TJay is a well-known artist, with millions of followers on social media and signed to Columbia Records. He's from the Bronx but is known to spend time in Edgewater,...
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Adams visits Rikers Island, announces seizure of 2,700+ weapons

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams visited Rikers Island on Wednesday.He announced that authorities have seized more than 2,700 weapons and other contraband from the facility since February, saying it resulted in a decrease in violence at the facility. According to officials, slashings and stabbings have dropped by 34% since March, assaults on staff have decreased 30%, and use-of-force incidents have dropped 27%. Additionally, slashings and stabbings have fallen by 63 percent since March, and assaults on staff resulting in a use of force and use-of-force incidents have fallen 30 percent and 27 percent, respectively, compared to the same six-month period last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

The Black Money Forum hosts first-ever event on Juneteenth

NEW YORK -  Thousands of New Yorkers attended a first-of-its-kind Black Money Forum Sunday at the opulent Kings Theater in Flatbush. Organizers say the goal is to empower Black and Brown people to take control of their finances and build their wealth.The event was organized, in-part, by the Brooklyn Bank, a nonprofit that aims to foster financial independence in communities of color. Jude Bernard, who founded the organization, says they do this on a much smaller scale all the time, but decided Juneteenth was their chance to expand."Just the same way the slave did not know that they were free,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Juneteenth festivities get underway across New York City

NEW YORK -- On Saturday, several city blocks in different boroughs were transformed into festivals in honor of Juneteenth.Gatherings served as countdowns to Monday's federal holiday, established last year.A Freedom Festival turned East New York's Linden Park and its surrounding streets into a maze of music, dance, food and crafts, wrapped up in a vibrant Juneteenth banner."It is a holiday. We are celebrating that, yay!" vendor Danielle Coleman said."Everybody feels proud and happy," 7-year-old Isabelle Thamps said.Organizers and participants say Juneteenth is about honoring ancestors and remembering the past but also about the here and now, righting wrongs and breaking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem barbershop remembers slain college basketball star Darius Lee

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the gunman that opened fire on a crowd in Harlem on Father's Day, killing 21-year-old Darius Lee. Lee is being remembered as a young man with a bright future, whose light was extinguished too soon.The murder is sparking new conversations about gun violence in the Harlem community, including at the barbershop where Lee was a lifelong customer, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Wednesday."I've been cutting his hair since he was a baby," said Earl Figueroa, owner of Fig's Barbershop on Frederick Douglass at West 135th Street.Figueroa smiled while remembering how tall Lee had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ambulances collide responding to call in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue. Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center. One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule. Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

FDNY's Casey Skudin killed while on family trip in North Carolina

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Casey Skudin was on a trip with his wife and children when a falling tree crashed through the roof of their car.The family was out celebrating Father's Day, and his birthday.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with his grieving wife on Monday.It seems inconceivable. Angela Skudin is trying to come to grips with an overwhelming family tragedy."Immediately after the crash, I was just screaming, of course. I thought everyone was dead," Skudin said.The Skudins were on a family trip hiking, rafting, and touring the famed Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina."How does this even happen? Going from the...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island residents warned about string of break-ins caught on video

NEW YORK -- Police are warning the public about suspects who've been targeting homes and cars in a brazen string of break-ins on Staten Island. The suspects worked under the cover of darkness, but in view of security cameras, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Thursday. Video showed a suspect throwing a huge stone through a home's back door near Benedict Road and Callan Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Todt Hill section.According to police, the group broke in and took off with a set of car keys when a resident inside started yelling. The suspects allegedly tried to steal two cars...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams modifies solo transit patrol plan after detective assaulted

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams beat a hasty retreat from one-man subway patrols after an experienced detective working by himself was assaulted on an East New York subway platform on Tuesday, the very day the program was announced.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, City Hall says it's modifying the plan, but police unions have a different take.It was sort of an embarrassing position for the mayor to be in. After all, he was a transit captain and is determined to make the NYPD more efficient. But the Police Benevolent Association and the detectives union double-teamed him, and he knows all too...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hidden cameras installed on dozens of subway cars, MTA says

NEW YORK - Dozens of New York City subway cars are being equipped with hidden cameras in an MTA pilot program aimed at helping police solve crimes. Thursday, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked riders what they think about the new technology on trains. Hidden surveillance cameras are operating in more than 60 subway cars throughout the system. The MTA calls them weapons in the fight against crime. MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said he's confident the footage they capture will help officers solve crimes that occur on trains."We wanted to take the next step to have the insides of actual subway cars camera equipped,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New museum exhibit highlights life before the digital age

NEW YORK -- Did you ever wonder what New York was like B.C. -- as in, "before computers"?The new exhibit "Analog City: NYC B.C." is now on display at the Museum of the City of New York, and it offers a look back in time before the digital age.It's a collection of more than 100 iconic objects and photographs that were cutting edge in their day, from typewriters to rotary phones. It's a historic trip that shows how life was lived and business was conducted before devices took over our lives.The exhibit is separated into four sections highlighting aspects of life before computers -- finance, media, library and architecture.CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke to Lilly Tuttle, the exhibit's curator."I think getting a sense of the labor and the human capacity, all of the work and material artifacts that were involved in maintaining this city, helping it grow and really thrive in the 20th century. There was just so much stuff, so much space, so many people that were required to run this analog city, and it was just a tremendous, tremendous time for New York City," Tuttle said.For more information about the exhibit, visit mcny.org/exhibition/analog-city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx e-scooter pilot program expanding

NEW YORK - An e-scooter pilot program in the Bronx is expanding. Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez is set to announce the second phase of the program Wednesday, which will double its footprint in the eastern Bronx. Program operators Bird, Lime and Veo are also working to double the scooter fleet size from 3,000 to 6,000. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Owners say it's time Fanwood, N.J. end ban on dogs in public parks

FANWOOD, N.J. -- Dog owners in one New Jersey town are barking back against an ordinance that bans our four-legged friends from public parks. Many residents there say it's time to let the dogs into the parks. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Monday, the controversial law in Fanwood might be changing soon. Most would say the 2-year-old Goldendoodle named Beckett is a good boy, but even Beckett has his beefs. "Neighbor comes out, starts yelling at me with a frying pan and a metal spoon: 'Get out of...
FANWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

NYC workers can get their jobs back if they get vaccinated

NEW YORK -- New York City workers who were fired because they were unvaccinated now have a chance to get their jobs back, sources confirm to CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer.   Former employees received a memo Friday saying they can return to work if they become fully vaccinated. They have until June 30 to get their first dose, and need to make arrangements for their second dose by August 15.Several workers protested the vaccine mandate put in place by the de Blasio administration. In February, more than 1,400 lost their jobs for refusing to comply. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
