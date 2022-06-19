Mermaid Parade returns to Coney Island for 40th anniversary after pandemic pause
Parade participants pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
Parade participants practice their routine ahead of the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
Women dressed as mermaids pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
An attendee poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
A person in costume poses for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
A parade participant carries a sign during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
A person dressed up as a starfish high fives onlookers during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
A parade participant poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
A person in costume poses for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
A parade participant throws swag from the top of a float during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
Parade participants pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
A parade participant poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
An attendee carries a doll during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
Parade participants pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
A person dressed as a mermaid puts on makeup before the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.
People in costume pose for a photo during Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
People in costume participate in Coney Island's annual Mermaid Parade on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
