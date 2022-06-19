Mermaid Parade returns to Coney Island for 40th anniversary after pandemic pause

ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

Parade participants pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

Parade participants practice their routine ahead of the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

Women dressed as mermaids pose for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

An attendee poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

A parade participant carries a sign during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

Parade participants march during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

A person dressed up as a starfish high fives onlookers during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

A parade participant poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

A parade participant throws swag from the top of a float during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

A parade participant poses for a photo during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

An attendee carries a doll during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

A person dressed as a mermaid puts on makeup before the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 18, 2022.

