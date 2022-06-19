2 dogs killed in Roslyn Heights house fire

Fire tears through a home in Roslyn Heights 00:25

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- Fire consumed a house in Roslyn Heights on Saturday.

Fire officials say calls came in around 6 p.m. about the fire tearing through the home on Jefferson Avenue. They say wind caused the flames to spread quickly.

The homeowner was able to escape the inferno. She was injured but refused medical attention.

Two dogs did not survive the blaze.

The Nassau fire marshal's office says the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.

The cause is not yet known.