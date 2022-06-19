ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roslyn Heights, NY

2 dogs killed in Roslyn Heights house fire

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476u1L_0gFHRN6n00

Fire tears through a home in Roslyn Heights 00:25

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- Fire consumed a house in Roslyn Heights on Saturday.

Fire officials say calls came in around 6 p.m. about the fire tearing through the home on Jefferson Avenue. They say wind caused the flames to spread quickly.

The homeowner was able to escape the inferno. She was injured but refused medical attention.

Two dogs did not survive the blaze.

The Nassau fire marshal's office says the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.

The cause is not yet known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Staten Island residents warned about string of break-ins caught on video

NEW YORK -- Police are warning the public about suspects who've been targeting homes and cars in a brazen string of break-ins on Staten Island. The suspects worked under the cover of darkness, but in view of security cameras, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Thursday. Video showed a suspect throwing a huge stone through a home's back door near Benedict Road and Callan Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Todt Hill section.According to police, the group broke in and took off with a set of car keys when a resident inside started yelling. The suspects allegedly tried to steal two cars...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Tree Suddenly Falls on NY Highway, Crushing Pickup Truck and Killing Man

A Father's Day tragedy took the life of a 48-year-old New York man after a tree fell onto a pickup truck, state police say. The truck was driving along the Palisades Interstate Parkway Sunday afternoon, near mile marker 29.8 in Stony Point, when the tree suddenly fell, crushing the pickup and several people inside, authorities said.
STONY POINT, NY
CBS New York

Rapper Lil TJay 1 of 2 people shot overnight near shopping plaza in Edgewater, New Jersey

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Police responded to a double shooting in Edgewater involving a rapper. The two scenes were about a half mile from each other. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, it was at a busy shopping plaza on River Road where a little after midnight police say a 21-year-old man was shot. CBS2 has since learned that man is rapper Lil TJay. Police say another victim was found just down the road at a gas station. Lil TJay is a well-known artist, with millions of followers on social media and signed to Columbia Records. He's from the Bronx but is known to spend time in Edgewater,...
EDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nassau, NY
City
Roslyn Heights, NY
City
Roslyn, NY
CBS New York

4 hurt, including 2 firefighters, in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt in an overnight fire in Brooklyn. The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a home on East 34th Street in Midwood. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring into the sky. Two of the injured were taken to Kings County Hospital in serious condition. Two firefighters were also hurt but are expected to be OK. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 hurt after suspect starts fire inside Lower East Side spa

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt Sunday after someone started a fire inside a Lower East Side spa, police say.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, police say someone poured gasoline inside the spa and somehow ignited it.Fire marshals, as well as the K-9 unit, were on the scene hours after it happened.Officials say they were called to the spa at 129 Eldridge Street around 5 p.m. and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.Philip Casaceli, who works at a nearby restaurant, says he jumped into action to help the victims inside."Seemed like a bomb went off, actually, inside, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

FDNY's Casey Skudin killed while on family trip in North Carolina

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Casey Skudin was on a trip with his wife and children when a falling tree crashed through the roof of their car.The family was out celebrating Father's Day, and his birthday.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with his grieving wife on Monday.It seems inconceivable. Angela Skudin is trying to come to grips with an overwhelming family tragedy."Immediately after the crash, I was just screaming, of course. I thought everyone was dead," Skudin said.The Skudins were on a family trip hiking, rafting, and touring the famed Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina."How does this even happen? Going from the...
LONG BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Accident
CBS New York

Fire officials explain how to properly charge lithium ion batteries

BETHPAGE, N.Y. -- They're part of our everyday lives. Lithium ion batteries enable us to recharge everything from our phones to power tools and cameras.But battery-related fires are on the rise in our area.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has some important safety information from Long Island fire officials.There were frightening moments at a Hicksville elementary school back in March. There was a fire in a paper closet and the school was evacuated. The culprit was a lithium ion battery charging."There is a liquid inside the battery and when there is an internal failure of the battery, the liquid gets heated, it turns...
BETHPAGE, NY
CBS New York

Transit officer assaulted on first day of solo patrols

NEW YORK --- Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to modify his subway safety plan after a transit officer was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station on the first day of solo patrols. Police say the suspect has been arrested before for assaulting officers. Adams laid out his plan for solo patrols Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We look at state troopers, talk about solo patrol, state troopers have solo patrol. So it's about doing it in a safe way.""Solo train patrol represents an additional layer, another step in one of our key objectives since the start of this year with the subway safety...
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Passenger dies in Father's Day expressway crash

One man has died and another remains hospitalized after an early-morning Father's Day car accident in Seaford. The vehicle was traveling south on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway when the vehicle apparently lost control, hit the guide rail and struck a tree. Police have yet to identify either man in the...
SEAFORD, NY
CBS New York

Convicted serial killer linked to 1968 murder outside Long Island mall

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A 75-year-old admitted serial killer who has been imprisoned for decades and is currently serving a life sentence was arraigned on new charges Wednesday.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, Richard Cottingham, who is now hospitalized, claims he is not responsible for a brutal Long Island cold case killing that has gone unsolved for more than 50 years.Emotions spilled over for the family of Diane Cusick following the breakthrough in the case.Prosecutors blame a violent sadistic serial killer imprisoned in New Jersey, who was arraigned in his hospital bed."I never thought I'd see this day. I had given up,...
MINEOLA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Suffolk County cops investigating alleged Girl Scout cookies scam

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a troubling case of a possible Girl Scouts cookies scam.Many Suffolk County residents are complaining that they handed over cash to a child accompanied by an adult, but never got any cookies.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, they're not concerned not about the missing cookies, but rather, the child's welfare."She was so cute. You couldn't resist her," said Kevin Zasowski of Patchogue.Zasowski said the child was irresistible as Girl Scout cookies are. He's one of many who believes he was the victim of a cookie caper, which was caught on camera."I...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Ambulances collide responding to call in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue. Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center. One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule. Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Richard Rojas found not responsible for deadly Times Square crash due to mental illness

NEW YORK -- The verdict is in for the man who drove his car through crowds of pedestrians in Times Square in 2017, killing a teenager and injuring many others.A jury on Wednesday cleared Richard Rojas of responsibility because of mental illness.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the family of the teen who was killed.The family of Alyssa Elsman said it was not the verdict they were hoping for. Rojas is still in custody and faces another hearing.The jury accepted an insanity defense, claiming Rojas, then 26, was so psychologically disturbed, he didn't know what he was doing when he drove through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

3rd victim dies after Queens house fire

NEW YORK -- A third person has died after a house fire in Queens on Friday.That victim had been taken to a local hospital after being found unresponsive in the basement apartment of a home on 125th Street near Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill.Two other victims were also found in the apartment. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.The FDNY says the fire started in the three-story home just after 2 p.m. The blaze spread to two neighboring homes, and strong winds carried flames to two additional houses across the street.It took about 200 firefighters several hours to get the fire under control. Five firefighters sustained minor injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The FDNY says searches of the building have been delayed due to structural issues.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Involving Downed Tree, Car Shuts Down PIP In Stony Point

A stretch of the Palisades Parkway is closed after a serious crash reportedly involving a downed tree and a car. The closure in Rockland, reported mid-afternoon Sunday, June 19, is on the northbound side in Stony Point, between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16), with stopped traffic at the scene and gridlock stretching back to Willow Grove Road (Exit 14).
CBS New York

Yonkers cafe helps save woman thanks to note on order

YONKERS -- A Yonkers cafe helped police rescue a hostage in the Bronx, thanks to a message on Grubhub.CBS2's Jessica Moore reports on how quick-thinking employees may have saved someone's life.The order came in to the Chipper Truck Cafe at 5 a.m. Saturday -- an Irish breakfast sandwich, a cheeseburger, and an alarming note."People normally put notes like, 'Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?" But never something like this," employee Alicia Berme told Moore.In what appears to be a hurried message, the person ordering wrote...
Herald Community Newspapers

Unidentified body found in a Baldwin park

Remains of an unidentified male body were found Saturday around 9:30 a.m. at Coes Neck Park Preserve in Baldwin. Homicide Squad detective Sgt. Bertini reports that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding the incident please contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS....
CBS New York

Several people hurt after cab jumps curb in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Several people are injured after police say a cab jumped a curb in Manhattan. It happened around 1 p.m. at 29th Street and Broadway in Midtown.Police said a yellow cab was turning left when it collided with a bicycle. The cab then slowed down and mounted a curb, before police said the driver sped up and struck two women on the sidewalk, pinning them against a wall. In total, six people were hospitalized, including the cab driver. Three are listed in critical condition, and the other three are non-critical.   Police said more than a dozen Good Samaritans tried to help...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy