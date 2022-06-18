ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live Saturday

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was punched Saturday night at Fourth Street Live!, a spokesperson with the mayor's office said.

Fischer "is doing fine," according to a statement from Jessica Wethington, director of communications for Fischer's office. Louisville Metro Police is investigating the incident.

LMPD has released photos of the person they believe punched Fischer. That person has not been identified.

Craig Greenberg, the Democratic candidate in Louisville's mayoral race, tweeted in response to the incident on Saturday evening.

"Tonight my thoughts are with the Mayor and his family. Whoever is responsible for this assault needs to turn themselves in. We cannot solve our disagreements with violence," he said.

LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram said anybody with information about the incident should call the department's anonymous tip line 502-574-5673 or send information to LMPD's crime tip portal .

Fischer was seen participating in various activities around the city Saturday, including the Race For Justice in honor of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated.

Reporter Rae Johnson contributed. Reach them at @raej_33 on Twitter. Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

Starboard gunner
4d ago

That puncher deserves a parade if his own. Name a special day for him! Hey, puncher...we love ya!

Carol Peakes
4d ago

well that's what he gets for in the Rainbow on him if you're going to wear it then you need to take the punishment you know what you're going to get when you go out in public like that you know people don't approve of that s*** but do you care know but as soon as someone does something oh my God you want to go cry and boo hoo hoo hoo hoo

AP_000709.333d85683ae74eaca5dffa0ee5e1ce21.1137
4d ago

So Fischer falling victim to his own soft-on-crime policies.

