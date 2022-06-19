ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC teams up with food redistribution charity in partnership which will see 12million meals given to those in need as the restaurant chain bids to eradicate waste

By Molly Clayton
 4 days ago

International fast food restaurant KFC is teaming up with FareShare, a food redistribution charity, to help eradicate food waste from their stores.

FareShare takes good-to-eat surplus food, which is unsold or unwanted by the food industry, and redistributes it through a network of almost 10,000 local charities and community groups.

In the last year FareShare redistributed the equivalent of 2.5 million meals every week, or four meals every second, across the UK.

The equivalent of four million meals are forecasted to be redistributed through the new partnership.

And after a year of all KFC restaurants supplying donated food, 12 million meals are expected to be redistributed.

The decision is another major boost to The Mail on Sunday's War On Food Waste campaign, which was launched last June with the aim of cutting by 30 per cent the amount of food being dumped in bins by households each week.

Pictured: KFC restaurant staff handover surplus food to local FareShare partner

Approximately £3 billion worth of meat goes to waste in the UK every year, three quarters of which is from UK homes.

With the current cost of living crisis and more than ten per cent of the UK’s population facing food insecurity each day, the programme hopes to help deliver the equivalent of more than four million meals across the year to local people in need.

Jenny Packwood, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at KFC, said: ‘We’ve seen more and more people in the local communities that we serve being plunged into food insecurity and, as the cost of living crisis intensifies, it is more important than ever that we make sure any surplus food gets to the people who need it most.

‘We want to move fast and hard on rolling out our food redistribution programme by the end of the year, and across all of our restaurants, because we cannot sit by while our communities suffer.’

The rollout will see the initiative across the majority of its 1,000 restaurants by the end of 2022, following a successful pilot in 20 KFC restaurants in the Midlands, the North East and Essex.

Since the beginning of the eight-month trial period, the partnership has redistributed the equivalent of more than 27,500 meals to over 22 local community groups, supporting an estimated 1,900 people each week.

International fast food restaurant KFC (pictured) is teaming up with FareShare, a food redistribution charity, to help eradicate food waste from their stores

The partnership will also be FareShare’s first venture into frozen food, further diversifying the food available to people facing hunger and offering people the opportunity to enjoy food in their own time, and on their own terms.

In the UK today, around £4 billion of food equating to 1.1 million tonnes goes to waste across supermarkets, manufacturers, restaurants, cafes and similar every year.

Last year dozens of Britain's biggest supermarkets, restaurants and food manufacturers pledged to slash their food waste by 30 per cent as part of a landmark environmental agreement.

In a major boost for this newspaper's War On Food Waste campaign, 47 of the country's leading food companies vowed to ramp up their own efforts.

They signed an agreement to help remove 580,000 tons of food waste from the retail, manufacturing and hospitality industries over the next nine years.

Eleanor Morris, Special Adviser for Business Collaboration at WRAP said: ‘This partnership between KFC and FareShare shows the power of collaboration between businesses and charities to ensure that good food is redistributed and doesn’t go to waste.

‘It shows KFC’s commitment to the UK’s food waste reduction targets under WRAP’s Courtauld Commitment, as well as providing food for those who need it. WRAP estimates that around 50,000 tons of meat is discarded in hospitality and food service outlets every year in the UK. We want the sector to feed people, not bins.’

Daily Mail

